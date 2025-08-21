Major industrial park players to distribute big dividends in Q2

HÀ NỘI — Several leading companies in the industrial park sector have announced substantial dividend payouts for their shareholders following impressive earnings in the second quarter of 2025.

According to data from the Ministry of Construction, the industrial real estate segment remains a robust growth area, characterised by rising supply, occupancy rates and rental prices.

As of mid-2025, the average occupancy rate across industrial parks nationwide stands at approximately 80 per cent, with certain areas such as Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Bình Dương and HCM City reporting occupancy rates exceeding 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, rental prices have seen an increase of about 5-8 per cent compared to the same period last year, with specific types of warehouses experiencing a rise of 3-5 per cent.

The recent positive developments in the industrial real estate sector are evident not only in supply and rental prices but also in the profitability of companies.

With strong profit growth, many firms have opted for generous cash dividend distributions, with rates reaching as high as 60 per cent.

Dividend distributions

Among the notable companies, Nam Tan Uyen JSC has announced a cash dividend of 60 per cent, translating to VNĐ6,000 per share (US$0.23). The last registration date for shareholders is August 25, with payments set for September 25.

This dividend maintains Nam Tan Uyen's reputation for consistent cash dividends, which have historically ranged from 12 per cent to 200 per cent annually.

With nearly 24 million shares outstanding, the total payout is estimated at VNĐ144 billion ($5.5 million), with major shareholders like Phuoc Hoa Rubber JSC expected to receive approximately VNĐ47 billion.

The financial report for the second quarter showed Nam Tan Uyen achieving a net revenue of over VNĐ143 billion, more than double that of the same quarter last year.

This surge is primarily attributed to the investment real estate segment, which generated over VNĐ128 billion in revenue, reflecting a 2.1-fold increase.

Despite a slight decrease in gross profit margin from 63 per cent to 59 per cent, the company reported a net profit of over VNĐ97 billion, up 48 per cent year-on-year.

Sonadezi Long Thanh Shareholding Company has also announced a cash dividend of 30 per cent, equating to VNĐ3,000 per share, with the last registration date set for August 29 and payments expected on September 19.

The company has consistently paid cash dividends for 17 years, with projections for a 25 per cent dividend in 2025.

In Q2 2025, Sonadezi recorded a net revenue of over VNĐ137 billion, up 10 per cent from the previous year, primarily driven by a 21 per cent increase in revenue from leasing industrial facilities.

Similarly, on September 5, Sonadezi Chau Duc Shareholding Company will close its registration for a 10 per cent cash dividend, equating to VNĐ1,000 per share.

Despite a 31 per cent drop in revenue from land leasing and management fees, the company reported a net profit of nearly VNĐ95 billion, down 7 per cent from last year.

Additionally, Dong Phu Rubber JSC will distribute a 20 per cent cash dividend, translating to VNĐ2,000 per share, with payments expected on September 29.

In Q2, Dong Phu Rubber’s revenues were close to VNĐ233 billion, with a net profit of over VNĐ73 billion, a 39 per cent increase year-on-year.

Another notable rubber company with extensive industrial land is Phuoc Hoa Rubber JSC, which will finalise its dividend rights for the 2024 fiscal year on August 28.

The company plans to distribute a cash dividend of 13.5 per cent, equating to VNĐ1,350 per share for shareholders.

Phuoc Hoa Rubber currently holds over 16,500ha of land in HCM City, along with 1,000ha in Đắk Lắk and nearly 9,800ha in Cambodia.

In recent years, the company has actively pursued the conversion of rubber plantation areas into industrial land to support industrial real estate development. — BIZHUB/VNS