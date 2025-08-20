International fisheries exhibition opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition (Vietfish 2025), one of Asia’s premier seafood events, opened in HCM City on Wednesday, showcasing high-quality products, cutting-edge processing technologies and advanced traceability solutions.

Under the theme “Innovation – Sustainability”, Vietfish 2025 has 526 booths set up by 280 Vietnamese enterprises and 17 national pavilions representing countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and Denmark.

It also features live culinary experiences, seminars on exports, technology and sustainable development and business-matching sessions designed to open up new cooperation opportunities for domestic and foreign enterprises.

It is hosting delegations from India, Indonesia, Europe, South Korea, China and Panama.

African is represented for the first time, with delegations from Nigeria, Cameroon and Angola attending to explore partnerships with Vietnamese companies.

Vietfish also targets the domestic market.

Premium seafood products that have already gained traction in global markets will now be introduced more widely to Vietnamese consumers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Đình Luân, director general of the Directorate of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance, said the annual expo not only brings in new trade deals but also globally strengthens the “Vietnam Seafood” brand.

It connects the entire value chain from farming to domestic consumption while promoting green growth, climate change adaptation and deeper global integration, he added.

Seafood exports were worth US$6.22 billion in the first seven months of 2025, up 17.2 per cent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

In the context of global market volatility, trade barriers, climate change and rising logistics costs, Vietfish 2025 plays a crucial role as a bridge for Việt Nam’s seafood industry to expand markets, access new technologies and pursue sustainable development, Đỗ Ngọc Tài, VASEP chairman, said.

The exhibition at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will go on until August 22. — BIZHUB/VNS