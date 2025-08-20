Vietjet's $100m hangar project takes flight at Long Thành

ĐỒNG NAI — Vietjet has broken ground on its aircraft maintenance and engineering centre, valued at nearly US$100 million, at Long Thành International Airport.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday was witnessed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, leaders of the Party, the State, ministries, agencies, local authorities and distinguished partners from both Việt Nam and abroad.

The project includes hangars No. 3 and No. 4 at Long Thành International Airport, designed to service up to 10 aircraft simultaneously. Equipped with modern, internationally standardised infrastructure, the facility will not only meet the growing maintenance demands of Vietjet’s expanding fleet but also provide technical services for domestic and international carriers.

It aims to enhance Việt Nam’s overall aviation capabilities while supporting operations at Long Thành International Airport – set to become one of the country’s most modern gateways.

The establishment of the centre affirms Vietjet’s long-term strategic vision and commitment to sustainable investment, the airline said. It also highlights the pioneering role of private enterprises in advancing aviation infrastructure, contributing positively to the nation’s development in an era of global integration.

Joining the proud and joyful atmosphere celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day on September 2, Vietjet is offering passengers many meaningful promotions and activities.

Accordingly, from August 18 to September 2, passengers wearing shirts featuring the Vietnamese red flag with a yellow star, or themed '80 years of August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day 2/9,' will receive a 29 per cent discount on hot meals and souvenirs on all Vietjet flights.

Notably, during the three days from noon to 11pm between August 18 and 20, Vietjet is also offering 800,000 promotional Eco tickets from only zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees) on all domestic and international routes. Promotional tickets are available for purchase at www.vietjetair.com and via the Vietjet Air app, with flights departing between September 15 and May 27, 2026.

In addition, passengers flying with Vietjet on international flights from September 15 to December 15, 2025 will receive an additional 20kg of free checked baggage. — BIZHUB/VNS