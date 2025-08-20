Vietnam Airlines moves operations to new airport in Phnom Penh

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will officially shift all flights to and from Phnom Penh to Techo International Airport (KTI) starting from 00:01 on September 9, 2025, following an announcement from Cambodia’s civil aviation authorities to transfer all operations from Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH) to the new one.

Located more than 20 km south of downtown Phnom Penh, Techo International Airport meets the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)'s 4F standards. The new facility is over 30 km away from the old airport, with estimated travel times of 40 minutes to the city centre and 50 minutes between the two airports.

During the initial phase of operations at Techo International Airport, Vietnam Airlines advised passengers to carefully check departure and arrival airport details when booking and issuing tickets. The carrier also recommended arriving at least three hours before departure for international flights and regularly checking its latest updates.

Vietnam Airlines confirmed that all tickets issued before September 9, 2025, with the code PNH will be automatically updated to KTI while retaining the original flight numbers. Passengers wishing to adjust their itineraries may do so under the airline’s rebooking policy. — VNS