Saigon Marina IFC tower opens in bid to build int’l financial hub

HCM City — HCM City took a major step toward establishing itself as a global financial hub with the opening of the Saigon Marina International Financial Centre (Saigon Marina IFC) Tower on Tuesday, one of the 80 landmark projects launched to celebrate Việt Nam’s 80th National Day (September 2).

In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc described the tower as a convergence point for capital, technology, and talent, positioning it as a home to multinational corporations, global financial institutions and springboard for startups and innovation.

“Today’s milestone represents an important leap toward transforming HCM City into an international financial centre, a critical growth driver for Việt Nam’s economy in its next phase,” he said, calling the project a vivid testament to the Party, State and Government’s resolve and the business community’s creativity and dedication.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said Saigon Marina IFC Tower, the first facility in the HCM City IFC zone, will serve as a hub for multinationals, financial institutions, consulates and local enterprises. He called it a new symbol of prosperity for the city, shaping a modern “live-work-play” ecosystem. The tower, he added, is a symbol of Việt Nam in the era of green growth, digitalisation, and integration.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, standing Vice Chairwoman of HDBank and representative of the project’s investor, underscored private enterprises' role under the Politburo’s Resolution 68, pointing to more than 250 projects inaugurated or starting construction nationwide on the same day as proof of Việt Nam’s unity, ambition, and resilience.

Developed and operated with advisory support from Singapore’s Keppel Group, Saigon Marina IFC ranks among Việt Nam’s top three tallest buildings. Spanning over 106,000 sq.m across 55 above-ground floors and five basement levels, it allocates 87,000 sq.m to Grade A office space, and the rest to a shopping mall, restaurants, meeting halls, and premium amenities.

Built to LEED Gold standards, the tower incorporates energy-efficient systems and dedicates over 30 per cent of its footprint to green spaces. An LED façade capable of artistic light displays, coupled with a musical fountain plaza, is intended to make the building a “beacon” of modern urban economy. It is also Việt Nam’s first project to adopt a transit-oriented development model, with direct access to Ba Son Station on Metro Line No.1.

Under the National Assembly’s Resolution 222/2025/QH15, the international financial centre in HCM City is a long-term strategy to channel regional capital flows into Việt Nam. It envisions a cluster of major financial institutions, investment funds, and banks, supported by fintech sandbox, international commodity and derivatives exchanges and logistics and port services. Saigon Marina IFC is the first anchor project, offering global-standard infrastructure to financial institutions, businesses, and investors worldwide. — VNS