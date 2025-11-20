PM attends unveiling of President Hồ Chí Minh memorial stele in Algeria

ALGIERS – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse visited Hồ Chí Minh Boulevard in Algiers attended the unveiling of a memorial stele honouring President Hồ Chí Minh on Thursday morning, as part of his official visit to Algeria.

Hồ Chí Minh Boulevard stretches 3 km along the most scenic east-west axis of Algiers, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Its starting point marks the location where in November 1954, following Việt Nam’s Điện Biên Phủ Victory, Algerian revolutionary fighters fired the first shots to launch an eight-year armed struggle for national independence. The boulevard symbolises the strong bond between the Algerian people and President Hồ Chí Minh and the Vietnamese people.

Within the grounds of Hồ Chí Minh Boulevard, PM Chính and his spouse laid flowers at the memorial stele, paying their deep respect and profound gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh.

The memorial stele records the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh in both Arabic and Vietnamese. It notes that President Hồ Chí Minh - the great leader of the Vietnamese revolution - read the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam).

During his lifetime, President Hồ Chí Minh showed special concern and strong support for the Algerian people’s struggle for national liberation. He co-founded the newspaper Le Paria with Algerian and international revolutionaries in 1922; visited the city of Biskra in 1946, and was among the first international leaders to recognise the Provisional Government of Algeria in 1958, laying an important foundation for the traditional relations and friendship between Việt Nam and Algeria.

At the inauguration ceremony, PM Chính said Việt Nam-Algeria relations have a strong historical foundation and a bright future, noting that during his visit, the two sides agreed to elevate their ties to a Strategic Partnership, marking a key milestone in their brotherly and friendly relations.

The Vietnamese leader highlighted the two countries’ history of mutual support in their struggles for independence and sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He affirmed that they will continue to stand together for a future of greater prosperity, happiness, and national strength.

PM Chính called on the people of both nations to inspire future generations to strengthen ties, and thanked the Algerian government and people, particularly those in Algiers and along Ho Chi Minh Boulevard, for their deep affection for President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam.

He expressed his hope that Algerians and Vietnamese will keep the Hồ Chí Minh memorial grounds well-maintained, ensuring it remains a lasting symbol of friendship and a destination for visitors from Việt Nam, Algeria, and around the world. VNA/VNS