Việt Nam pledges full support for Laos’s 50th National Day celebration

VIENTIANE – The Việt Nam People’s Army will provide full support to help Laos successfully stage the parade and ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of its National Day (December 2, 1975–2025), said Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng.

Thang made the pledge while paying a courtesy visit to Lao Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Vientiane on Thursday.

This support goes beyond technical assistance, personnel, or expertise, reflecting the deep bond and special solidarity between the two nations, Thắng stressed.

He said Việt Nam takes pride in standing alongside Laos during pivotal historical moments, and its support in the upcoming celebration offers a vivid testament to that partnership.

Recalling the participation of the Lao People’s Army in major events in Việt Nam, the officer said this clearly demonstrates the strong cooperation between the two militaries.

The Việt Nam–Laos relationship is an invaluable asset that both Parties, States, and peoples bear the responsibility to preserve, protect, and continue nurturing, he emphasised.

Thắng suggested the two sides further strengthen coordination in the communications work, particularly targeting the younger generation, to raise public awareness of the relationship.

For his part, Outhakaysone said the Vietnamese delegation’s visit played an important role in strengthening defence ties between the two countries – a key pillar of bilateral ties.

He also expressed confidence that Việt Nam’s practical and dedicated support would help Laos successfully organise major upcoming events.

Laos will, as always, continue to stand alongside Việt Nam in nurturing the special relationship, the minister stressed. VNA/VNS