HCM City seeks to become trusted destination for Czech businesses

HCM CITY — Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được said the city aims to position itself as a trusted destination for Czech enterprises, affirming that local authorities stand ready to provide the most favourable conditions for Czech businesses and investors to explore opportunities and expand cooperation in areas of shared interest.

During his meeting on Wednesday with President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Miloš Vystrčil, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Được highlighted the Czech Republic’s strengths in high technology, mechanical engineering, machinery manufacturing, green energy and environment, healthcare, education and training, and high-tech agriculture.

He noted that these sectors align well with the city’s development strategy, particularly its goals to build a high-tech industrial base, foster semiconductor and electronics clusters, promote robotics, and upgrade manufacturing value chains.

The city also sees significant potential for joint research and academic exchange in sustainable energy.

“We believe these cooperative directions will contribute to deepening Việt Nam–Czech relations and bring practical benefits to businesses and people of both countries,” he said.

He welcomed Vystrčil’s decision to choose the city as the first stop of his visit, underscoring the gesture as a sign of appreciation for the city’s economic potential and growing role in external affairs.

“This visit would help strengthen traditional friendship, create new momentum for Việt Nam–Czech relations, and advance cooperation between the Czech Republic and HCM City in the new period.”

The meeting came as both countries prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025.

Earlier this year, during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to Prague in January, the two countries' leaders have agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, paving the way for broader cooperation in key areas including trade, defence and security, clean energy, science and technology, and education.

Czech Republic remains an important partner for Việt Nam in Europe, with two-way trade exceeding US$2 billion annually.

Since 2013, ethnic Vietnamese have been officially recognised as the Czech Republic’s 14th minority group, reflecting the strong bonds and deep integration of the Vietnamese community.

During his visit to HCM City, Vystrčil also delivered a talk titled “Far but Close” at Tôn Đức Thắng University.

He explained that while Việt Nam and the Czech Republic are separated by 8,800km, they remain “close” in their shared aspirations for peace and security.

The Czech Republic is home to a large Vietnamese community, with about 300,000 people able to speak Czech, he said.

At the event, Vystrčil presented commemorative medals to two educators from the university – Dr Trần Trọng Đạo, president of Tôn Đức Thắng University, and Dr Phan Đạo, director of the university’s European Cooperation Centre – in recognition of their contributions to education and bilateral cooperation. — VNS