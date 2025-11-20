Việt Nam-Algeria friendship a priceless asset: Algerian President

ALGIERS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday afternoon met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who said the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Algeria is a priceless asset that should be maintained, promoted and lifted to a new height to meet both peoples’ aspirations and interests.

The meeting in Algiers took place shortly after the two countries’ announcement of the upgrade of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership that is expected to herald a new phase of comprehensive and more fruitful cooperation.

PM Chính stated that as one of the first countries to recognise the Provisional Government of Algeria in 1958, Việt Nam always treasures the close-knit, fraternal and wholehearted bonds between the two sides, nurtured by patriotism, the spirit of national independence, and the aspiration for freedom and prosperity.

Informing his host about the highly successful talks between the two PMs, he emphasised that despite the variables of the world over time, the invariable is the strong connections between Việt Nam and Algeria, which have stood side by side during the most trying times and now need to be even more united to develop strong nations with prosperity and happiness for their peoples.

President Tebboune hailed the special significance of PM Chính’s official visit to the enhancement and elevation of bilateral relations, affirming his and the Algerian people’s affection for the Southeast Asian nation.

With the newly established Strategic Partnership, PM Chính perceived that the two countries should soon develop a detailed action plan, with priority to increasing mutual visits at all levels between their ministries, sectors and localities.

He proposed that the President promote the Algerian parliament’s early ratification of agreements and support the expansion of petroleum exploitation and processing projects. Meanwhile, he added, Việt Nam is ready to help with Algeria’s food security.

The Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides step up textile – garment cooperation to export to African and European markets while utilising Algeria’s resources and both countries’ intellect in agriculture and seafood processing to serve the Algerian people and export to other African countries.

Besides, he went on, they need to enhance defence–security collaboration, including in cybersecurity and non-traditional security issues; renew traditional cooperation areas like the exchange of health and educational experts as well as students; and boost cultural, people-to-people and tourism links.

PM Chính asked the two sides to maintain traditional cooperation, close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the support for security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Welcoming the productive talks between the two PMs, President Tebboune stressed that Việt Nam and Algeria should establish a strategic mechanism to monitor and promote the newly formed Strategic Partnership.

He agreed with PM Chính’s practical proposals, noting that there remain many areas for the two countries to foster cooperation in, from aerospace and pharmaceuticals, tea and component production to tourism.

The host pledged strong support and that he will direct Algerian agencies to work closely with the Vietnamese side to effectively implement cooperation commitments, agreements and programmes, thereby soon realising the Strategic Partnership through concrete projects and activities to benefit both peoples.

On this occasion, PM Chính conveyed Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s and State President Lương Cường’s invitations to visit Việt Nam to President Tebboune, who accepted with pleasure and also wished to welcome the Party and State leaders of Việt Nam to Algeria in the near future.

Following the event, PM Chính authorised Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung to inform the press about the outcomes of his meeting with President Tebboune, underlining the determination of both countries’ leaders to effectively implement the Strategic Partnership in the time ahead. — VNA/VNS