Việt Nam Coast Guard must be an elite, streamlined and strong force: Party chief

AN GIANG — Party General Secretary and Secretary of the Central Military Commission Tô Lâm has called for mobilising all available resources to build the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) into an elite, streamlined and strong force moving directly towards modernity.

Speaking during a working session with the Ministry of National Defence’s Coast Guard Region 4 Command in southern An Giang Province on Thursday, he said that as the tasks of safeguarding maritime sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction grow more complex, the VCG, particularly Region 4, must firmly grasp the Party’s defence guidelines. He stressed the importance of political and ideological education, strong morale among officers and soldiers, and unified awareness and action across the force.

The Party chief demanded absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people; firm political, ideological and organisational strength; and readiness to endure hardship to fulfil assigned duties.

He urged close assessment of the maritime situation and mission requirements to provide timely, flexible and effective strategic recommendations to the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence, helping the Party and State anticipate and neutralise risks of instability or conflict from afar.

Priority fields and breakthrough areas must be clearly identified, he said, with a focus on attracting high-quality personnel and applying science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) to VCG operations. He ordered intensified training and exercises to strengthen combat readiness and improve the force’s capacity to respond to both traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

He called for comprehensive measures to safeguard sovereignty, fight maritime crimes and legal violations, prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, conduct search and rescue, and protect the marine environment.

On sovereignty protection, he requested strict adherence to the Party’s principles of staying firm yet restrained, avoiding provocation and miscalculation, while ensuring no foreign entity encroaches on Việt Nam’s seas and islands. In law enforcement, he said, the VCG must act decisively so that no violator escapes justice, thereby contributing to sustainable development of the marine economy.

The General Secretary emphasised close coordination with the navy, border guard, fisheries surveillance and other forces, placing national interests above all else. He said the Coast Guard Region 4 Command must stand alongside fishermen – Việt Nam’s living markers of sovereignty – and continue maintaining patrols, supporting offshore economic activities and strengthening the people’s defence posture at sea. International cooperation, especially with neighbouring coastal states, must also be deepened.

With Việt Nam set to chair and host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in the Phú Quốc special zone, he requested the Coast Guard Region 4 Command to work closely with local authorities to ensure absolute safety before, during and after the event.

Reiterating the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over the VCG, the General Secretary called for continued strengthening of Party building, political integrity, ideology and ethics, along with sustained political and moral education for officers and Party members.

General Secretary visits Naval Region 5

Later the same morning in the Phú Quốc special zone, the General Secretary visited Naval Region 5 of the Việt Nam People’s Navy. Over more than seven decades, the navy has made vital contributions to national liberation, unification and defence.

Naval Region 5 reported strong performance in safeguarding the southwest waters, supporting fishermen, conducting search and rescue, strengthening defence diplomacy and assisting communities affected by natural disasters.

The General Secretary stressed the strategic significance of the southwest sea – a protective gateway to the South and a forward position asserting Việt Nam’s presence at sea – which places particularly important responsibilities on Region 5. He called for continued implementation of Resolution No 44-NQ/TW on safeguarding the Fatherland in the new situation and for calm, effective responses to complex developments at sea.

He urged the region to strengthen Party building, develop high-quality human resources, maintain strong political will and improve combat readiness. Greater application of modern technology, innovation and digital transformation, he said, should go hand in hand with Việt Nam’s traditional maritime defence experience.

He requested close coordination with local authorities and other forces to bolster the all-people defence posture at sea, support law-abiding offshore fishermen and enhance rescue operations, especially in remote waters. Defence diplomacy, he added, should continue deepening cooperation with foreign navies.

Reaffirming the Party and State’s consistent priority for developing the armed forces, he expressed confidence that officers and soldiers of Naval Region 5 will continue fulfilling their mission of safeguarding Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty. — VNS