PM Chính calls for concrete action to advance Việt Nam–Algeria strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has expressed his hope that Việt Nam and Algeria would soon develop a concrete action plan to implement the new relationship framework.

He was speaking during a meeting with Ibrahim Boughali, Speaker of the National People's Assembly of Algeria, on Thursday morning (local time).

PM Chính asked for the Algerian Speaker’s support for the process.

Speaker Boughali warmly welcomed PM Chính and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

He said he highly valued the traditional friendship between the two countries and affirmed that Prime Minister Chính’s visit marked an important milestone in promoting bilateral cooperation.

The speaker congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, considering it an important and meaningful event for ensuring cybersecurity for many countries.

Expressing his delight at making his first official visit to Algeria, Prime Minister Chính thanked the Speaker and Algerian leaders for their sincere and warm reception of him and the Vietnamese delegation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính briefed Speaker Boughali on his courtesy call on President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the outcomes of his talks with Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, during which the two sides issued a joint statement on upgrading bilateal relations to a strategic partnership and signed several important documents.

He hoped that both sides would soon develop a concrete action plan to implement the new relationship framework and asked for the Algerian Speaker’s support for the process.

Welcoming the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, Speaker Boughali expressed his pleasure that Algeria has become Việt Nam’s first strategic partner in Africa.

He thanked the Vietnamese National Assembly for receiving delegations from Algeria, including the Algeria–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group.

As National People's Assembly of Algeria is now revising several legal regulations, including laws related to e-commerce, Algeria hopes to exchange and learn from Việt Nam’s experience in this area, he said.

Recalling that the two countries signed two parliamentary cooperation documents in 2005, Speaker Boughali proposed that both sides review, adjust and supplement relevant contents to suit the new development context.

He affirmed that the National People's Assembly of Algeria stands ready to support cooperative initiatives that help strengthen bilateral relations and serve the interests of the people of both countries.

Prime Minister Chính asked the National People's Assembly of Algeria to support both governments in implementing the strategic partnership framework, including the prompt ratification of signed agreements, particularly those on taxation, investment and trade.

He noted that Việt Nam is planning to invest in Algeria in areas such as banana and tea cultivation, rice production, and aquaculture and asked for parliamentary support, particularly in securing land and water surface for these projects.

Speaker Boughali said Vietnamese enterprises have begun to establish a presence in Algeria and that the Algerian legislature stands ready to support them.

He noted that Algeria has just passed an investment law designed to attract foreign investment and that the government is pursuing major reforms to diversify the economy.

Given the strong bilateral ties, he affirmed that Vietnamese investors will enjoy special preferences and that the agreed economic projects are well aligned with Algeria’s economic diversification policy.

Confident in the bright future of Việt Nam–Algeria cooperation, Prime Minister Chính expressed hope that both countries would continue fostering solidarity and mutual support.

On this occasion, he conveyed National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s invitation for Speaker Ibrahim Boughali to pay an official visit to Việt Nam. — VNS