Bamboo Airways increases capacity for peak travel season

HÀ NỘI – Bamboo Airways plans to increase its domestic flight capacity by 16 per cent across its entire network in anticipation of a sharp rise in passenger demand during the Lunar New Year (Tết) 2026.

The airline also announced the resumption of popular routes during Tết, including Hồ Chí Minh City – Vinh (one flight per day), Hồ Chí Minh City – Thanh Hóa (one flight per day), and Hồ Chí Minh City – Hải Phòng (two flights per day).

Additionally, it plans to lease more aircraft ahead of the Vietnamese people’s largest festival of the year to boost capacity and better serve the public.

Currently, Bamboo Airways has recorded a rapid rise in ticket sales for the Tết period, particularly on flights to and from Hồ Chí Minh City, such as Hồ Chí Minh City – Thanh Hóa/Vinh/Hải Phòng/Quy Nhơn. Many flights are already fully booked.

On key routes such as Hồ Chí Minh City – Đà Nẵng and Hồ Chí Minh City – Hà Nội, occupancy rates remain high, with many peak-time flights during the Tết period already sold out.

In November, Việt Nam’s aviation sector operated 14,821 on-time flights out of a total of 20,927 flights, achieving an average on-time performance (OTP) rate of 70.8 per cent, an increase of 3 percentage points compared to the previous month. VNA/VNS