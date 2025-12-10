VIB wins nine Mastercard awards, strengthening its leadership in Việt Nam's card market

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has been honoured with nine major awards from Mastercard, reaffirming the bank’s strong performance in both credit and debit card growth and its pioneering role in Vietnam’s digital payments landscape.

Leading in credit and debit card segments

VIB has earned the titles “Distinguished Leadership in Credit Spend and Credit Portfolio Powerhouse” and “Distinguished Leadership in Debit Spend and Debit Portfolio Powerhouse,” maintaining its position as Vietnam’s leading Mastercard issuer in 2025.

The bank offers an extensive range of Mastercard products designed to meet diverse spending needs. Among them, the VIB Online Plus 2in1 stands out as Southeast Asia’s first card to combine both credit and debit functions.

Premium travel cards such as VIB Premier Boundless and VIB Travel Élite provide lounge access, travel privileges, and low foreign transaction fees, while popular options like VIB Cash Back, VIB Rewards Unlimited, and VIB Financial Free meet customer demand for cashback, rewards, and cost efficient spending.

As of early December 2025, VIB’s Mastercard portfolio exceeded one million cards, with total spending nearing VNĐ119 trillion, a year on year increase of 14 per cent.

Excellence in e-commerce and cross border payments

VIB has also received the “Outstanding Achievement in E-commerce” award for leading online payment volume. E-commerce spending via VIB Mastercard surpassed VNĐ35 trillion, rising 67 per cent from the previous year.

Amid the rapid expansion of e-commerce, the bank has developed specialised card products offering superior benefits for online shoppers. The VIB Online Plus 2in1 and VIB Cash Back cards provide cashback on online transactions and attractive bonus point rewards.

The bank has also been recognised for its rapid growth in international payments with the awards “Leading in Cross-Border Spending” and “Leading in Cross-Border Travel Spending”, underscoring a significant surge in international transactions by VIB cardholders.

As of early December 2025, cross-border transactions reached nearly VNĐ7 trillion, up almost 47 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong customer demand for premium travel cards such as VIB Travel Élite and VIB Premier Boundless.

Advancing next-generation payment acceptance and debit solutions

At the same time, VIB has strengthened its position in the digital payments landscape, earning two additional awards for its technological advancements.

The New Era Acceptance award has recognised VIB’s progress in deploying advanced, modern payment acceptance systems. The honour has highlighted organsations that are shaping next-generation payment infrastructure through omnichannel models, digital-first approaches, and innovative SoftPOS solutions.

VIB’s initiative to introduce the first-ever installment payment feature via international debit cards in Việt Nam has earned the recognition “Next Gen Debit Solution.”

Tường Nguyễn, Deputy CEO of VIB said: “These awards reflect VIB’s commitment to delivering exceptional payment experiences for our customers from daily transactions to high-end spending."

"They also reaffirm the trust of millions of customers in VIB’s card products. We are proud to be recognised by Mastercard as a market-leading partner and a driver of modern payment trends in Việt Nam,” she said.

Sharad Jain, Mastercard’s Country Manager for Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia, commended VIB for securing nine awards across multiple categories, noting that the recognition reflects the bank’s continued commitment to delivering meaningful value and a trusted payment experience for its customers.

“The bank’s one million credit card milestone reaffirms its market leadership and its dedication to advancing tailored and innovative payment solutions,” Jain said. — VNS