eTax Mobile app handles 17.2 million transactions

HÀ NỘI — Since its launch in March 2022, the eTax Mobile application has recorded more than 13 million downloads and processed over 17.2 million transactions, with more than VNĐ26.5 trillion or US$1.1 billion paid into the State budget.

The information was announced by the General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance at a training conference on new features and the launch of the eTax Mobile Chatbot on December 9, 2025.

According to Mai Sơn, deputy director of the general department, these results reflect a process of continuous upgrades based on a 'one-stop, one-touch' model. The current version of eTax Mobile, now integrated with VNeID login, enables users to carry out all essential tax procedures: registration, declaration, payment, checking tax obligations, and managing electronic invoices. Taxpayers can complete nearly all procedures directly on the application at any time and from any location.

The year 2025 marked a significant surge in usage, with more than seven million new registrations – 1.2 times the combined figure of the previous three years. Total transactions reached 13.3 million, a 3.36-fold increase compared with earlier years, with nearly VNĐ18 trillion paid into the State budget.

The application has also risen to the top position in the 'Business' category on the App Store in Việt Nam, reflecting strong user engagement and public trust. Recent upgrades, such as speech-to-text and text-to-speech features – have improved accessibility for users who may find written interfaces difficult to use.

On December 6, 2025, the tax sector officially integrated an AI-powered virtual assistant (Chatbot) that operates around the clock. It supports queries on tax debt, enforcement measures, exit suspensions and other key information. The Chatbot can process natural language and allows users to rate replies to help improve answer quality.

Leaders of the tax sector emphasised that the effectiveness of the Chatbot depends heavily on data quality. Local tax departments have been instructed to continuously review and standardise data following the principles of accuracy, completeness, consistency and real-time updating to prevent errors and ensure reliable service.

The general department noted that the rollout of eTax Mobile and the Chatbot is centrally managed, requiring close coordination between technical teams and specialised units. Provincial and municipal tax offices are required to assign focal staff to receive user feedback, support taxpayers and promptly report issues for resolution. — VNS