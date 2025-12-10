VN, Ski Lanka study direct flight route with Colombo to boost trade, investment, tourism

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Sri Lanka have agreed to explore the launch of direct flights between Colombo and Hà Nội or HCM City as both sides look to deepen trade, investment and tourism ties, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The move was among several steps outlined at the third meeting of the Việt Nam–Sri Lanka sub-committee on joint trade held on Tuesday, where officials said the two economies still have significant untapped potential.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said the trade structures of the two countries are highly complementary, giving both sides room to expand cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

They agreed to intensify technical dialogues on customs procedures, standards, regulations and non-tariff measures to reduce compliance costs and improve market access for businesses in both markets.

On rice trade, Việt Nam proposed establishing a memorandum of understanding to help bolster food security, stressing its capacity to provide stable supplies across diverse varieties.

In textiles and footwear, Sri Lanka suggested cooperation under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences framework on rules of origin cumulation. Việt Nam said it was ready to expand collaboration in training, design, product development and supply chain connectivity.

Sri Lanka also sought deeper technical cooperation in fisheries and in importing inputs for exploitation, while Việt Nam urged Colombo to widen the list of approved seafood products and further simplify quarantine procedures.

Sri Lanka said it wants to attract more Vietnamese investment in infrastructure, energy, information and communications technology, electrical and electronics manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics and supporting industries.

Both sides agreed to consider organising a logistics business forum and to continue studying the feasibility of direct flights between Colombo and Hà Nội or HCM City to further facilitate trade, investment and tourism.

They also reaffirmed a shared goal of lifting bilateral trade to more than US$1 billion.

Việt Nam currently ranks 48th among economies Sri Lanka exports to and 17th among those it imports from. In 2024, Sri Lanka’s exports to Việt Nam reached $40.09 million, up 10 per cent year on year, while imports from Việt Nam rose 27 per cent to $238.81 million. — VNS