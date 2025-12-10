HCA partners with HCM City Department of Science and Technology,

HCM CITY — The HCM City Computer Association (HCA) has signed strategic cooperation agreements with the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, local ward authorities, business associations and universities.

These partnerships aim to jointly implement key events such as HCM City Digital Transformation Week, WISE HCMC+ (HCM City Innovation, Science, Technology and Start-up Week), and the iTech Expo, as well as collaborate on trade promotion, digital and green transformation consulting, digital literacy programmes, and high-quality human resource development.

Võ Minh Thành, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, commended HCA’s contributions, noting that over its more than 37 years of development, the association has made significant contributions to the city and the business community.

He expressed hope that HCA will continue working alongside the city and enterprises to effectively advance the digital economy effectively.

HCA held its Congress for the 2025–30 term on Monday, marking a strategic shift following its merger with the Bình Dương Computer Association, expanding its operational scale and strengthening connectivity across the Southern Key Economic Region.

It has set its strategic direction for the 2025–30 term, aiming to further develop into a professional and reputable ICT industry association, and a trusted destination that delivers practical benefits to its members and serves as a common home for the city’s ICT community.

It also seeks to strengthen its pioneering role in driving digital transformation by closely following and effectively implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

At the congress, Lâm Nguyễn Hải Long was re-elected as HCA Chairman for the new term.

Long noted that HCA will continue to promote digital transformation, green transition and ESG initiatives among its members and the wider business community, reinforcing its role in supporting sustainable digital development in both the city and the country.

He added that HCA will enhance the quality of its support activities, expand its membership network, and elevate the scale and quality of its trade promotion events in the domestic and international markets.

It will also foster an innovative start-up ecosystem, continuously update new technology trends through academic activities, and help members access new technologies and solutions.

Furthermore, the association will roll out human resource training programmes to boost digital transformation, innovation and technology adoption capacity for enterprises and State agencies.

At the event, HCA also announced findings from two key surveys.

The Current Status of Smart Factory Transformation survey, jointly conducted with the HCM City Union of Business Associations, found that most surveyed factories are medium- to large-scale enterprises with solid quality management foundations but have only partially implemented smart transformation.

Their biggest challenges include rising operating costs, shortages of technical personnel, technological barriers and limited investment capacity (budgets under VNĐ5 billion).

The survey highlights urgent needs for digital transformation consulting and workforce training. To accelerate progress, it suggests focusing on cost-effective, step-by-step technology solutions while removing administrative barriers.

The Current Status of AI Adoption in Organisations survey, conducted with HPT Vietnam Corporation, reveals that Vietnamese organisations recognise the importance of AI, yet face major challenges in human resources, data readiness and implementation strategy.

Enterprises are focusing internal training, developing core AI applications to enhance competitiveness, and strengthening data governance – the foundation for sustainable AI-driven development.

According to HCA, the two studies present a comprehensive picture of Vietnamese enterprises’ readiness to apply technology in management and operations. The association is committed to conducting these surveys annually to promptly identify business challenges and propose appropriate support programmes and policy recommendations to HCM City authorities. — VNS