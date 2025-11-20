Việt Nam, Japan discuss issues related to CPTPP

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên held a bilateral meeting with State Minister of the Cabinet Office of Japan Kazuchika Iwata in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the ninth Commission Meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, such as the expansion of CPTPP membership, negotiations to upgrade certain provisions and Việt Nam 's priorities for 2026.

Iwata noted that in the context of global economic and trade challenges, strengthening and expanding connections through free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the CPTPP is of significant importance. He expressed hope that CPTPP members will soon agree on the number of economies to be accepted to start the process of joining the deal.

Regarding the upgrading negotiations, the Japanese official praised Việt Nam 's stance and position and suggested the two countries maintain close cooperation to push forward discussions on priority issues within the CPTPP, especially those related to e-commerce and trade facilitation.

He also emphasised Việt Nam’s role as the CPTPP Chairmanship in 2026 in shaping the outcome of these discussions.

Diên stressed that CPTPP members need to focus on the implementation process to enhance the agreement’s effectiveness. Regarding membership expansion, he supported the inclusion of new economies but emphasised the necessity for a transparent and clear selection process, as well as the allocation of appropriate resources if the accession negotiations of these economies are officially initiated.

Regarding the negotiations to upgrade the CPTPP, the minister stated that Việt Nam supports negotiations based on the principle of balance, considering the viewpoints and interests of all members. He also shared Việt Nam’s priorities for its upcoming CPTPP Chairmanship and affirmed that it will regularly consult Japan throughout the discussion process.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of Việt Nam-Japan economic and trade relations and expressed a desire for the two countries to continue supporting each other in the CPTPP implementation and upgrade negotiations, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. — VNA/VNS