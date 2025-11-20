Vietjet named one of Việt Nam's best workplaces for two consecutive years

HCM CITY — Vietjet has once again been named among Việt Nam's best places to work in 2025 at an awards ceremony organised by Anphabe under the auspices of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), highlighting the airline’s commitment to creating a modern, international and inspiring workplace.

The recognition reflects Vietjet’s consistent efforts in fostering a positive environment for more than 9,000 employees from 66 countries and territories. As the only airline to be honoured for two consecutive years, Vietjet reaffirms its position as an employer trusted and preferred by the workforce. Every year, the airline attracts thousands of applicants for roles such as pilots, flight crew, engineers, operations staff and customer service personnel.

Vietjet also invests heavily in training and human capital development. Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA), the airline’s training arm and an official training partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), regularly conducts international-standard programmes for Vietjet’s workforce and for the wider aviation industry.

The airline focuses on developing managerial capabilities through advanced training, MBA programmes and partnerships with reputable universities and institutes in Việt Nam and overseas. With a well-structured human resources development strategy and a competitive benefits system, Vietjet has received numerous HR awards both domestically and internationally over the years.

These accolades not only affirm Vietjet’s position as a professional and attractive workplace, but also underscore its positive contribution to the sustainable development of the aviation industry and the broader labour market in the region.

Launched in 2013, the prestigious annual ranking is based on an independent survey gathering objective feedback from tens of thousands of employees nationwide and measures the attractiveness of the employer brands of nearly 800 companies across 18 industries. — VNS