Home Economy

Việt Nam’s 100 Best Places to Work revealed

November 20, 2025 - 15:15
Anphabe, the consulting firm that provides Employer Brand and Happy Workforce solutions, on Wednesday announced the highly anticipated Top 100 Việt Nam Best Places to Work rankings for 2025.

 

Award winners in the Top 100 Việt Nam Best Places to Work for 2025 in the category of Company with Happy Workforce. Photo courtesy of Anphabe

HCM CITY — Anphabe, the consulting firm that provides Employer Brand and Happy Workforce solutions, on Wednesday announced the highly anticipated Top 100 Việt Nam Best Places to Work rankings for 2025.

They are based on a survey of 73,000 employees and students and an evaluation of more than 650 businesses in 18 industries.

It features four categories: Top 100 Việt Nam Best Places to Work - Large Enterprises, Top 100 Việt Nam Best Places to Work - Medium Enterprises, Top 50 Best Employer of Choice by Việt Nam Student, and Company with Happy Workforce.

Unilever Việt Nam ranked first in the large enterprises category. Others in the top 10 included Acecook Việt Nam, AEON Việt Nam, Nestlé Việt Nam, Vietcombank, Viettel Group, and Vingroup.

In the medium enterprises category, Pepsico Foods Việt Nam claimed the first position. Others in the top 10 included Decathlon Việt Nam, Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, Starbucks Việt Nam, and Schindler Việt Nam.

In the category of Top 50 Best Employer of Choice by Việt Nam Students, the winners included AEON Việt Nam, CJ Foods Việt Nam, VNG Group, PepsiCo Foods Việt Nam, Unilever Việt Nam, Vietcombank, Nestlé Việt Nam, Wipro Consumer Care Việt Nam, Schneider Electric Việt Nam, and Acecook Việt Nam.

AEON Việt Nam, Vietcombank, Wipro Consumer Care Việt Nam, MTI Technology, Capitaland Development, Davipharm, BITI’S, and OPPO Việt Nam were named in the category of Company with Happy Workforce.

The annual workplace environment rankings done by Anphabe and endorsed by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry is now in its 12th year.

Thanh Nguyễn, CEO of Anphabe, said the rankings serve as benchmarks for the appeal of employer brands, inspiring other companies to build a happy working environment and creating a sustainable business community. — VNS

Top 100 Vietnam Best Places to Work Anphabe

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vietnamese companies seal deals as ASEAN Trade Fair 2025 wraps up

Việt Nam News spoke with Phạm Khắc Tuyên, Trade Attaché at the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea, as the ASEAN Trade Fair 2025 concluded in Seoul. Five MOUs have been signed between Vietnamese companies and Korean clients to export agro-products, including sesame crackers, young pomelo chips, coffee and cassia. The largest deal involves dried seafood exports. Five Vietnamese firms have also partnered with a Korean e-commerce platform to circulate their products online. 
Economy

New partnership to elevate eye care standards across Việt Nam

Medical Saigon Group, one of Việt Nam's largest private eye hospital chains, Topcon Healthcare, a global leader in ophthalmic devices and digital health solutions, and DKSH Vietnam, a market expansion services provider, have formed a partnership to improve eye care services in Việt Nam through the deployment of advanced medical equipment and technology.
Economy

Textile-garment industry accelerates digital transformation, green transition

The Industrial Development Centre (IDC) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH), held an international workshop in Hà Nộion November 19, focusing on AI and digital transformation in the textile and garment industry.

