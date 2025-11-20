Hà Nội strengthens administrative reforms to improve investment climate

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has begun piloting an administrative procedure model that allows citizens and businesses to submit documents at any branch of the city’s Public Administration Service Centre, regardless of their place of residence or the jurisdiction of the authority.

The pilot programme, running until the end of November, aims to expand and modernise the administrative services in a broader effort to improve the business climate.

After the pilot implementation, the Hà Nội Public Administration Service Centre will evaluate the results for official rollout.

The pilot covers all administrative procedures under the authority of municipal departments, including Department of Home Affairs, Department of Justice, Department of Culture and Sports, Department of Health, Department of Education and Training, Department of Tourism, Department of Finance, Department of Industry and Trade, Department of Agriculture and Environment, Department of Construction, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Planning and Architecture, as well as the city Inspectorate, the Office of the People’s Committee, the Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and the Hà Nội Land Registration Office and its branches.

Procedures handled by commune and ward-level People’s Committees are also included.

Under the new approach, citizens and businesses can submit applications at any service point under the city’s Public Administration Service Centre, without regard to administrative boundaries, residence, business location or the issuing authority of relevant documents.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trương Việt Dũng on November 17 approved the list of administrative procedures to be carried out regardless of administrative boundaries.

The list includes 1,038 procedures with 789 at provincial level and 249 at commune level.

The municipal People’s Committee asked the Hà Nội Public Administration Service Centre to receive and return results for the approved procedures at all of its branches together with the issuance of an implementation plan with detailed guidelines for agencies and branches.

The city also asked coordination among municipal departments, agencies and the Hà Nội Public Administration Service Centre to facilitate the implementation of boundary-free administrative procedures handling.

Strict punishments will be raised for any individuals or organisations who intentionally cause difficulties to residents and businesses.

Further efforts needed

According to the Hà Nội Public Administration Service Centre, there are still shortcomings in delivery of online public services.

The centre said that only around 18.55 per cent of administrative procedures were submitted online, far below the Government’s target of 70 per cent.

The centre’s director Cù Ngọc Trang said that numerous procedures will require originals of certified copies, leaving many procedures half online, half offline.

The lack of clear guidance on mandatory e-Form digital signatures has also discouraged users, and digital signature adoption remains low, she said.

The centre said these issues highlight that digitalising administrative procedures require more than uploading documents but legal reforms, improved public awareness, stronger digital infrastructure, and wider access to digital signatures.

The centre said it is necessary to ease the requirements for original or certified copies, promote the adoption of e-Form digital signature as well as investing in information technology infrastructure and building database to facilitate online public services.

Hà Nội recently asked for greater efforts to restructure 50 key procedures and to make business-related procedures fully online by December 20.

The city also set a deadline to upgrade the Public Administration Service Centre into a unified, modern model connected to all communes and wards by December 5. — VNS