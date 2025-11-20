Politics & Law
Home Economy

New partnership to elevate eye care standards across Việt Nam

November 20, 2025 - 07:19
Officials from Medical Saigon Group, Topcon Healthcare and DKSH Vietnam sign an agreement aimed at enhancing eye care services in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of DKSH

HCM CITY — Medical Saigon Group, one of Việt Nam's largest private eye hospital chains, Topcon Healthcare, a global leader in ophthalmic devices and digital health solutions, and DKSH Vietnam, a market expansion services provider, have formed a partnership to improve eye care services in Việt Nam through the deployment of advanced medical equipment and technology.

The partnership will address Việt Nam's growing eye care needs, including rising prevalence of refractive errors and age-related conditions.

Medical Saigon Group will prioritise Topcon Healthcare's medical equipment and services for use at its hospitals and clinics.

The collaboration will enable the deployment of Topcon’s integrated technology ecosystem featuring advanced diagnostic equipment, sophisticated hardware and software solutions, AI-powered solutions for early disease detection, and state-of-the-art surgical systems to enhance treatment precision and safety.

As the strategic enabler of this partnership, DKSH Healthcare will ensure not only precise supply and installation of equipment but also provide technical training, know-how transfer and maintenance.

Leo Nagatake, managing director, Topcon Healthcare Southeast Asia, said: "This partnership reflects our commitment to the Vietnamese market and confidence in Medical Saigon Group's vision. Together, we will ensure healthcare professionals have access to cutting-edge technology that delivers optimal patient outcomes."

Huỳnh Lê Đức, group chief executive officer of Medical Saigon Group, said the goal is not merely to adopt the latest technologies but to create a seamless, patient-centric eye care pathway.

“This strategic collaboration with Topcon Healthcare and DKSH Vietnam is a decisive step toward realising our vision of a smart hospital model.”

Ankur Pandey, vice president, business unit healthcare, DKSH Vietnam, said the company is “honoured” to partner with Topcon Healthcare and Medical Saigon Group to advance healthcare in Việt Nam, adding the collaboration demonstrates how combining global innovation with local expertise could expand access to quality eye care nationwide. — VNS

