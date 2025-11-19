VPS completes IPO, raising over $460M

HÀ NỘI — VPS Securities JSC has successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO), raising an impressive VNĐ12.1 trillion (US$460 million).

The IPO, which concluded on November 17, involved the distribution of 202.3 million shares to 19,693 investors.

Of the total shares distributed, about 202.16 million were acquired by 19,670 domestic investors, while 150,809 shares were allocated to 23 foreign investors. The transfer of shares is expected to occur within 30 days following the completion of the offering.

Notably, VPS identified 690,285 shares that have not been fully paid for, assigned to investor Vũ Cao Hoàng Hải Linh at a price of VNĐ60,000 per share. These shares will be subject to a one-year transfer restriction.

Additionally, 12,859 leftover shares from rounding during allocation have been transferred to investor Nguyễn Trường Giang, also at the price of VNĐ60,000, but without transfer restrictions.

Nearly VNĐ11 trillion of the total proceeds from the IPO is allocated for margin lending, while VNĐ900 billion is for information technology infrastructure investment and VNĐ270 billion for human resource development. This capital deployment plan is set to span from 2025 to 2027.

Following this IPO, VPS's charter capital will increase to more than VNĐ14.8 trillion. The shareholder structure now comprises 22,448 investors, including 22,424 domestic individuals, 11 domestic organisations, and 23 foreign individuals.

Two major shareholders control a combined 48.6 per cent of the company's equity, with chairman Nguyễn Lâm Dũng holding 8.7 per cent and Sai Gon Fund Management JSC owning 39.9 per cent.

Post-IPO, all shares will be registered and centralised at the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSDC), with plans for listing on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Should VPS fail to meet listing standards under current regulations, it will apply for trading on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).

For the first nine months of the year, VPS reported consolidated revenue of VNĐ5.9 trillion, a nearly 20 per cent increase year-on-year. Its profit after tax reached nearly VNĐ2.6 trillion, up 52 per cent.— BIZHUB/VNS