Coteccons announces cash dividends following record profit

HÀ NỘI — Coteccons Construction JSC has announced a remarkable financial performance for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2026, reporting a profit of nearly VNĐ295 billion (US$11.2 million), the highest in seven years.

This impressive result has prompted the company to set a dividend payout date for shareholders, distributing over VNĐ100 billion in cash at a rate of 10 per cent.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders recorded as of December 2, with a payout of VNĐ1,000 per share.

With over 101.4 million shares outstanding, Coteccons expects to allocate VNĐ101 billion from its undistributed profits after tax. The scheduled payment date is December 22.

The property developer has also approved a plan to issue nearly 5.1 million bonus shares at a ratio of 20:1, meaning that for every 20 shares held, shareholders will receive one additional share.

This issuance, valued at over VNĐ50 billion based on face value, will be funded from the company's development investment fund. Following this issuance, the company's charter capital could increase to nearly VNĐ1.1 trillion.

In October, Coteccons approved a public bond issuance plan worth up to VNĐ1.4 trillion to service debts owed to partners and employees.

For the first quarter of the 2026 fiscal year, from June 30 to September 30, 2025, Coteccons recorded consolidated revenue of nearly VNĐ7.45 trillion, a substantial increase compared to the same period last year, bolstered by the acceleration of its construction projects.

The profit after tax more than tripled year-on-year, marking the highest quarterly profitability in nearly seven years and surpassing the total profit recorded during the entire period from 2021 to 2023.

The significant profit increase is attributed to improved gross margins and additional earnings exceeding VNĐ183 billion from contract liquidations.

Financial activities also contributed positively, bringing in over VNĐ77 billion, primarily from interest and securities investments.

As of the end of the first quarter, Coteccons boasted total assets of nearly VNĐ31.18 trillion, up 5 per cent since the beginning of the fiscal year.

The company aims for fiscal year 2026 revenues of VNĐ30 trillion and a profit after tax of VNĐ700 billion.

Following the first quarter, Coteccons has already completed nearly 25 per cent of its revenue target and over 42 per cent of its profit objective.

On the stock market, its shares were last traded at VNĐ87,900 per share. — BIZHUB/VNS