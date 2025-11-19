Rubber Tech Vietnam 2025 to open in HCM City next week

HCM CITY — The annual Vietnam International Rubber and Tyre Exhibition will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre from November 27 to 29.

Rubber Tech Vietnam 2025 will have more than 100 booths set up by 70 exhibitors for showcasing advanced products and technologies in rubber materials, chemicals and machinery, reinforcement materials, tyres, and other rubber products.

A specialised seminar on Việt Nam’s rubber and tyre market, along with factory tours and networking activities will be held within the framework of the event to facilitate knowledge exchanges, update participants on market and technology trends and strengthen co-operation between international enterprises and rubber and tyre manufacturers in the south.

According to the organisers, the exhibition will strengthen the promotion of local products and materials, while helping international firms connect with Vietnamese companies in general to supply machinery and equipment and seek distributors in the country.

In the first nine months of 2025 Việt Nam exported more than 1.3 million tonnes of rubber for US$2.2 billion, a 10.8 per cent increase from last year.

They went to more than 80 countries and territories.

Products such as tyres, components and technical rubber, shoe soles, gloves and rubber-based apparel, inner tubes, rubber sheets, elastic threads with textile reinforcement, conveyor belts, pillows and mattresses, and sports and medical rubber goods have been exported to major markets such as the US, Malaysia, Belgium, Germany, Brazil, Japan, and Thailand, reflecting the industry’s strong prospects.

Việt Nam is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of natural rubber.

It has the potential to increase value through deeper processing and diversifying export markets, reducing dependence on traditional ones.

The exhibition is co-organised by the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade–Sub-Council of Chemical Industry, Zhonglian China United Rubber Corporation, and the Vietnam National Chemical Group.

It is expected to attract strong interest from domestic and international manufacturers, suppliers and buyers. — VNS