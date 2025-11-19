Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Rubber Tech Vietnam 2025 to open in HCM City next week

November 19, 2025 - 14:07
The annual Vietnam International Rubber and Tyre Exhibition will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre from November 27 to 29.

 

The Rubber Tech Vietnam 2025 exhibition will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre from November 27-29. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — The annual Vietnam International Rubber and Tyre Exhibition will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre from November 27 to 29.

Rubber Tech Vietnam 2025 will have more than 100 booths set up by 70 exhibitors for showcasing advanced products and technologies in rubber materials, chemicals and machinery, reinforcement materials, tyres, and other rubber products.

A specialised seminar on Việt Nam’s rubber and tyre market, along with factory tours and networking activities will be held within the framework of the event to facilitate knowledge exchanges, update participants on market and technology trends and strengthen co-operation between international enterprises and rubber and tyre manufacturers in the south.

According to the organisers, the exhibition will strengthen the promotion of local products and materials, while helping international firms connect with Vietnamese companies in general to supply machinery and equipment and seek distributors in the country.

In the first nine months of 2025 Việt Nam exported more than 1.3 million tonnes of rubber for US$2.2 billion, a 10.8 per cent increase from last year. 

They went to more than 80 countries and territories.

Products such as tyres, components and technical rubber, shoe soles, gloves and rubber-based apparel, inner tubes, rubber sheets, elastic threads with textile reinforcement, conveyor belts, pillows and mattresses, and sports and medical rubber goods have been exported to major markets such as the US, Malaysia, Belgium, Germany, Brazil, Japan, and Thailand, reflecting the industry’s strong prospects. 

Việt Nam is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of natural rubber.

It has the potential to increase value through deeper processing and diversifying export markets, reducing dependence on traditional ones.

The exhibition is co-organised by the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade–Sub-Council of Chemical Industry, Zhonglian China United Rubber Corporation, and the Vietnam National Chemical Group.

It is expected to attract strong interest from domestic and international manufacturers, suppliers and buyers. — VNS

 

 

Rubber Tech Vietnam international exhibition rubber and tyre

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam enjoys opportunities amid production repositioning wave

Although global foreign direct investment (FDI) is entering a phase of adjustment, contracting and placing greater emphasis on quality, Việt Nam continues to benefit from the regional wave of production repositioning, attracting more than US$31.5 billion in the first 10 months of 2025.
Economy

Gold exchange should be a priority: economists

Economists and industry insiders say setting up a gold exchange is now a priority for Việt Nam as the country seeks stronger tools to manage a market that affects exchange rates, inflation and financial stability.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom