US state explores high-tech cattle farming cooperation with Gia Lai

GIA LAI — Gia Lai Province and the US state of Idaho are eyeing new opportunities for cooperation in high-tech agriculture, particularly in modern cattle farming, following a working session between provincial leaders, THACO Group and an Idaho delegation on Tuesday in Ia Púch Commune.

Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn welcomed Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke and Foreign Agricultural Service Officer at the US Department of Agriculture Benjamin Henderson, stressing that their visit marked an important milestone in growing ties between Gia Lai Province and Idaho State.

He said Idaho’s interest in Gia Lai’s high-tech cattle farming model reflects the province’s strong potential to develop large-scale, modern and sustainable agriculture.

Gia Lai boasts extensive land resources and a climate well-suited for large livestock, afforestation and high-tech farming. The province has identified agriculture linked with science and technology, value chains and markets as the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

Lieutenant Governor Bedke said Idaho has longstanding strengths in beef and dairy cattle, agricultural processing, and agricultural supplies. He noted that the two sides have substantial room for practical cooperation, especially in breeding, nutrition, veterinary science, mechanisation and digital technologies for agriculture.

During the visit, the Idaho delegation surveyed the Ia Puch Beef Cattle Farm Project of THACO AGRI, part of Truong Hai Group (THACO). The project’s first phase covers approximately 155 ha, with a designed capacity of 25,000 head of cattle and an annual throughput of up to 100,000. Total investment exceeds VNĐ1 trillion (US$37.9 million).

The farm operates a closed value-chain model, from imported breeding stock to reproductive herds and commercial fattening, combining semi-grazing with concentrated finishing systems.

Bedke praised the scale and organisation of the Ia Puch Farm, describing it as a strong foundation for expanding technical cooperation in breeding, nutrition, veterinary services and digital farm management. He also voiced interest in exploring collaboration in processing and market development for beef products.

Established in 2019, THACO AGRI aims to become a leading agricultural group in ASEAN by 2027. It pursues an integrated, circular and organic-based production strategy, applying mechanisation, biotechnology and digital solutions. The enterprise is investing in more than 85,000 ha across Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

In Gia Lai, its subsidiary Trung Nguyen Rubber Co Ltd is developing combined rubber planting, cattle farming and processing projects in Ia Púch, Pờ Tó and Ia Le communes, covering over 4,000 ha and generating thousands of local jobs.

Concluding the meeting, Tuấn affirmed that Gia Lai will create optimal conditions for THACO AGRI and US partners to implement cooperation projects from investment procedures, land and infrastructure to a stable and transparent production environment.

He said the province will continue to accompany investors to develop regionally scaled high-tech agricultural projects that enhance production capacity and expand market access for local farm products. — VNA/VNS