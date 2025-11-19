PM asks efforts to speed up administrative reforms

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked ministries and local authorities to accelerate the implementation of plans to simplify and remove administrative procedures and business conditions in 2025.

Under an official dispatch issued on Tuesday, PM Chính asked that the focus be on completing the amendments of 485 legal documents in order to carry out the simplification and removal of 2,164 administrative procedures and 2,047 business prerequisites.

Of these, he asked for priority to be given to 319 legal documents under 14 ministries and agencies to be amended by the end of this year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade must finalise plans to reduce business prerequisites by at least 30 per cent and submit them to the PM within this month.

All administrative procedures related to businesses must be processed entirely online by the end of 2025 to minimise paperwork.

Provincial leaders were tasked with reviewing and updating internal and electronic workflows to ensure that all administrative procedures within their jurisdiction can be processed without regard to geographical location, meeting the target of 100 per cent jurisdiction-neutral procedures at the provincial level in 2025.

Provincial authorities must review and upgrade internal and electronic workflows to ensure that all administrative procedures can be processed regardless of administrative boundaries by the end of this year.

The PM approved a plan to streamline 3,071 out of 4,888 administrative procedures related to business and production, equivalent to 62.8 per cent, together with the simplification of 2,269 out of 6,974 business prerequisites, or 35.5 per cent. — VNS