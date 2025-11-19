Czech Republic offers Vietnamese firms gateway to EU market

HCM CITY — Czechia, located at the heart of Europe, can serve as a strategic gateway for Vietnamese businesses seeking to enter the EU market, President of the Senate of the Parliament of the country, Miloš Vystrčil, told a meeting between his visiting delegation and Vietnamese business executives in HCM City on Wednesday.

The delegation, comprising executives from 12 Czech companies, met with more than 50 Vietnamese businesses and city authorities to explore cooperation opportunities.

Vystrčil said Việt Nam possesses advantages that make it an increasingly attractive destination for Czech investors.

“We hope Czech businesses will further cooperate and achieve success in Việt Nam.”

He added that the Czech Government hopes to see direct flights between the two countries soon to facilitate trade, tourism and cultural exchanges.

Cao Thị Phi Vân, deputy director of the city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, said HCM City has an economy worth US$123 billion, or 23.5 per cent of Việt Nam’s GDP, and 66 industrial parks and zones, projected to expand to 105 by 2050.

Its industrial land is expected to increase from 27,000ha to 49,000ha between 2025 and 2030.

“The city’s strategic priorities include developing a financial centre, building a smart city, promoting innovation, expanding smart ports and logistics networks, and advancing eco-tourism and luxury resorts.”

HCM City is soliciting investment in 127 projects, including 20 key ones, in numerous sectors, she said.

As a government agency under the city’s People’s Committee, the ITPC “serves as a dynamic bridge between local authorities and domestic and foreign enterprises.”

It helps businesses with market information, policy consultation, trade fairs, international conferences, and customised investment promotion services, she added.

B2B networking is expected to expand Czech–Việt Nam trade, investment and economic development, delivering stronger and more tangible outcomes.

The delegation will be in the country until November 22. — VNS