Home Economy

Vietnamese textile firms set sights on global trends at Heimtextil

November 19, 2025 - 18:18
Heimtextil 2026, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from January 13 to 16 next year, will be an important opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to capture global textile and apparel trends.
A Vietnamese booth exhibiting cotton towels at Heimtextil 2024. — Photo mollis.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises are gearing up to showcase their products and innovations on the global stage at Heimtextil 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for fabrics and textile products, including wall coverings, window decorations, interior furnishings, furniture, carpets, textile floor coverings and non-woven materials.

Some 15 Vietnamese businesses are expected to participate in the event, which will take place in Frankfurt, Germany, from January 13 to 16 next year, offering a crucial opportunity to capture international textile and apparel trends.

Olaf Schmidt, Vice President of Textile & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt, reported that more than 2,800 companies from around the world, including 12 from Việt Nam, participated in last year’s fair, which attracted 46,000 visitors from 130 countries.

Heimtextil 2026 is expected to host 3,000 enterprises, including 10–15 from Việt Nam, and welcome some 50,000 visitors.

Schmidt emphasised that the fair will create a highly promising “playing field” for Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises, especially as the global industry faces major shifts driven by economic pressures and the rise of digital technologies.

Vietnamese businesses will have direct access to AI-driven design solutions, ranging from material optimisation, machinery systems, 3D–4D cutting, colour coordination and collection development to customer experience enhancement in retail and contract business.

The fair also allows enterprises to expand connections with retailers, hotels and large manufacturers, while keeping up to date with the latest design standards and technologies to integrate more deeply into the global textile and home goods value chain. — VNS

