Hà Nội shapes supporting-industry ecosystem for its 2035 vision

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội aims to develop a large network of supporting-industry enterprises capable of joining global supply chains and meeting the demands of modern industrial development. The programme builds on the capital’s strategic advantages and follows emerging technological trends and national industrial priorities.

Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền has signed Decision No. 6126/QĐ-UBND approving the Hà Nội Supporting Industry Development Programme for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2035.

Under this orientation, the city will prioritise supporting-industry sectors with high demand and competitive strengths, including textiles and garments, footwear, information technology, precision engineering, electronics, automation, electrical engineering equipment, artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, premium cosmetics, agro-forestry-fishery processing and new materials.

Hà Nội plans to form multi-tiered supply networks linked to FDI enterprises, multinational corporations and manufacturers and assemblers in the capital and nationwide.

The programme also promotes regional linkages in sectors with strong demand for supporting-industry products such as automobiles and motorcycles, mechanical engineering, mobile phones and electronic devices.

At the same time, the city will work to attract enterprises to the South Hà Nội Supporting Industry Zone and other industrial parks, high-tech zones and clusters with completed infrastructure. It will accelerate key projects including the Hà Nội IT Park, Hà Nội Biotech High-Tech Industrial Park, Sóc Sơn Clean Industrial Park, Đông Anh Industrial Park and the expansion of the South Hà Nội Supporting Industry Zone.

Enterprises are encouraged to adopt high technology, innovate production processes and apply advances from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, particularly artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

By 2030, Hà Nội targets around 1,200 supporting-industry enterprises, with more than 40 per cent meeting international standards and capable of joining global production networks. By 2035, this is projected to rise to around 1,400, with approximately 45 per cent meeting international standards.

Support measures include capacity building, supply-chain linkages, market promotion, adoption of global-standard management systems, workforce training, international cooperation, investment attraction, testing, certification, standards development, database expansion, information portals and assistance for IT application, digital transformation and smart-factory development.

Hà Nội expects the programme to drive major breakthroughs in supporting-industry development, contributing to economic growth and enhancing the city’s competitiveness in the new era. — VNS