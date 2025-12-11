Sustainability commitments drive rapid growth of impact investment

HÀ NỘI — Impact investment in Việt Nam is experiencing strong growth, thanks to important drivers like the commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, the National Green Taxonomy 2025 and the Circular Economy Plan for 2035.

The Việt Nam Impact Investment Forum 2025 was held in Hà Nội on Wednesday to promote Việt Nam’s development into a leading impact investment hub in Southeast Asia.

The event was organised by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in collaboration with the Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) and Global Affairs Canada. It brought together more than 150 investors, impact enterprises, ecosystem support organisations and policymakers.

At the forum, Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Jim Nickel reaffirmed Canada’s commitments to supporting impact investment in the country.

Nickel said Canada has accompanied Việt Nam on its journey to becoming a top impact investment centre in Southeast Asia.

Through development cooperation programmes, Canada has shared experience in blended finance and impact investment ecosystem development while also mobilising private sector capital to foster sustainable and inclusive growth.

Under the Impact Investment Readiness Việt Nam (IIRV) project implemented by IIX, Canada has supported women-focused enterprises and businesses creating positive environmental and social impacts by improving capacity, expanding networks and attracting large-scale private capital.

This not only contributes to Việt Nam’s national priorities and the push to achieve its sustainable development goals, but also promotes inclusive and comprehensive growth.

A rising number of enterprises are offering practical solutions in key sectors, including sustainable agriculture, climate adaptation, education, health care, renewable energy, women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion.

These enterprises generate clear social and environmental impacts while also bringing financial returns to impact investors.

IIX founder and CEO Professor Durreen Shahnaz said that through the IIRV project, nearly 250 impact enterprises have been supported, successfully mobilising CA$17.5 million (US$12.6 million) in private capital.

These enterprises are creating real impact. They empower women, strengthen climate resilience and create sustainable livelihoods, Shahnaz said.

Việt Nam has tremendous potential to lead the region in impact investment. If the impact investment ecosystem receives proper support, Việt Nam can unlock billions of dollars for sustainable development goals, he added.

According to the 2025 Orange Index, which measures performance in women’s empowerment and climate action, Việt Nam ranks 51st globally, the highest among ASEAN countries and above the global average score of 44.

This demonstrates Việt Nam’s readiness for impact investment. Việt Nam performs well in three core areas: Gender (51 points), Climate (44 points) and Community Impact (58 points).

Notably, 65 per cent of assessed impact enterprises are led by women, and there is a growing number of women-owned businesses offering effective climate solutions.

VCCI Chairman, Associate Professor Dr Hồ Sỹ Hùng said that to maintain this momentum, enterprises need to strengthen their core capabilities and market-oriented thinking.

Meanwhile, investors should prioritise high-impact sectors and enhance cooperation with development finance institutions, and regulators need to improve the legal and business environment to encourage the development of a comprehensive impact investment ecosystem.

VCCI is committed to continuing to accompany domestic and international organisations and investors to promote impact investment, contributing to Việt Nam’s sustainable and inclusive development goals.

The Việt Nam Impact Investment Forum 2025 included in-depth discussions on building an enabling environment, helping impact enterprises access finance and expand their operations, and maximising social and environmental impact.

Several enterprises shared business models that bring positive benefits to the environment and the community at the event.

One notable example is a model combining rooftop solar energy with urban ecological gardens, which helps reduce city temperatures, cut emissions and create green jobs for women and middle-aged workers — groups often left behind during industrialisation. — VNS