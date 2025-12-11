State budget revenue from import–export activities increases 9 per cent in 11 months

HÀ NỘI — State budget revenue from import–export activities in the first 11 months of this year reached VNĐ420.63 trillion (US$15.95 billion), equivalent to 102.3 per cent of the annual estimate and 89.5 per cent of the sector’s target.

The figure, representing a 9 per cent year-on-year rise, or an increase of VNĐ34.6 trillion, was announced by the Vietnam Customs on December 9.

However, budget revenue from import–export activities in November stood at only VNĐ39.11 trillion, down 9.6 per cent from October, a decrease of VNĐ4.14 trillion .

The Vietnam Customs attributed the decline to a fall in the value of import–export goods, which totalled $77.09 billion in November, down 5.4 per cent month on month, or $4.4 billion.

Statistics showed that total import–export value in the January–November period reached $839.78 billion, an increase of 17.2 per cent year on year, or $123.41 billion. Of this, import–export turnover of foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises amounted to $607.7 billion, up 25.5 per cent from the same period last year.

The Vietnam Customs also noted that smuggling, trade fraud and illegal cross-border transport of goods remain complicated. Notable violations involve the illicit transport of gold, currency and branded mobile phones across borders, as well as the transit of counterfeit goods from China through Việt Nam to Laos and Cambodia, which are concentrated along northern border provinces, particularly at Hữu Nghị Border Gate, along the southern border with Cambodia, and via air routes through Nội Bài and Tân Sơn Nhất international airports.

Meanwhile, illegal transit and re-export activities involving counterfeit goods and products infringing intellectual property rights continue to occur, particularly at border gates with China, Laos and Cambodia.

From October 15 to November 14, 2025, customs authorities detected and handled 2,176 violations, an increase of 510 cases or 30.6 per cent year on year. The estimated value of confiscated goods reached VNĐ2.2 trillion, while contributions to the State budget from these enforcement activities totalled VNĐ238.4 billion. — VNA/VNS