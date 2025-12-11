VPBank honoured with a record 11 awards, affirming leadership in card services

HÀ NỘI — VPBank has strengthened its lead in Việt Nam’s credit card market after securing recognition across 11 award categories at the Mastercard Customer Forum 2025, marking a significant step in its drive to enhance service quality, expand its customer base and accelerate digital innovation.

At the annual Mastercard event held last week, VPBank won the highest number of awards in 2025, underscoring its strong momentum in the payment ecosystem and the effectiveness of its customer-focused strategy.

The bank received top honours in major credit card categories, including Leading Bank in Credit Card Spending, Leading Bank in Credit Portfolio Size and Leading Bank in Debit Card Portfolio. These awards highlight VPBank’s ability to maintain a large and active user base, sustain a healthy card portfolio and deliver growth above market averages.

VPBank was also recognised for its achievements in payment activities, earning titles such as Leading Bank in Commercial Payment Volume, Leading Bank in Commercial Payment Growth, Leading Bank in International Payments, Leading Bank in International Travel Spending and Outstanding Bank in E-commerce Ecosystem.

Mastercard further honoured the bank in three innovation categories, Innovation & Creativity, New Solutions for Commercial Payments and Advancing into a New Era, thanks to technology solutions such as Pay by Account, virtual cards for SMEs and a multi-channel SoftPOS platform. These solutions reflect VPBank’s long-term commitment to building a seamless, secure and modern payment infrastructure.

According to Mastercard’s Country Manager for Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia Sharad Jain, the awards affirm VPBank’s role in shaping the future of digital payments through a combination of technology adoption and deep customer insights.

VPBank’s record tally stems from exceptional growth in the card segment, particularly credit cards. According to the Vietnam Card Association’s mid-2025 report, VPBank retained its position as No.1 in credit card spending, with total usage, payment and cash withdrawal, surpassing VNĐ90 trillion, equivalent to nearly 20 per cent of the entire banking system. The bank also led in active credit cards, exceeding 1.7 million as of June 2025.

This momentum builds on its 2024 performance, when VPBank posted more than VNĐ176.9 trillion in credit card transaction value and maintained an 18 per cent market share.

VPBank’s sustained leadership is supported by continuous upgrades to customer benefits and digital experiences. The bank has been refreshing its offerings with extensive promotions across shopping, dining, travel and online services, the segments that dominate consumer spending.

A highlight is the ongoing spending challenge on VPBank NEO, offering more than VNĐ11 billion in e-vouchers from brands such as Shopee, Grab, Be, Aeon Mall, WinMart, Highlands Coffee, Phúc Long, Starbucks and Pizza 4P’s. Travel enthusiasts also benefit from airport Fast Track services, hotel stays and flight upgrades.

During the year-end shopping season, VPBank continues to scale up promotions at Vincom, Takashimaya, ACFC stores, Michelin restaurants and fine-dining venues in Hà Nội and HCM City, reinforcing its presence among key consumer groups.

In technology, VPBank remains a pioneer with a full suite of Tap & Pay solutions, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, VP Pay, Garmin Pay and Pay by Account, as well as continued investment in virtual card technology and multi-channel merchant acceptance.

From 2025, VPBank has shaped its credit card strategy around three core lifestyle themes: Shopping, Travel and Wellbeing. This approach reflects rising demand for smart purchasing, experiential travel and personal wellness, particularly among younger customers, while supporting sustainable portfolio growth and improved credit quality.

“As consumer payment behaviour continues to shift rapidly, VPBank aims to further expand digital solutions, enhance user experience and deliver more practical benefits to customers across various sectors,” a VPBank representative said adding that the awards recognise the bank’s sustained efforts to modernise its card ecosystem.

With a strong technology foundation and clear long-term direction, VPBank is well positioned to continue driving innovation and shaping a comprehensive, secure and convenient payment ecosystem for all users. — VNS