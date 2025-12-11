Airlines must compensate, arrange accommodation and meals for passengers of delayed, cancelled flights

HÀ NỘI — With an overwhelming majority in favour, the National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Law on Civil Aviation of Việt Nam, with the notable points being a series of new obligations for airlines when flights are delayed or cancelled.

The law comprises 11 chapters and 107 articles, and will take effect from July 1, 2026.

Presenting the report on revisions and clarifications, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh said the amended law now requires carriers to be responsible for the accuracy of the reasons they announce for delays and cancellations. Việt Nam's aviation authorities are tasked with supervising carriers’ compliance with these obligations.

The draft was reviewed and refined to spell out circumstances in which passengers are entitled to receive refunds for unused tickets or unused portions of services.

The law sets out detailed obligations for carriers when transporting passengers. Carriers must provide timely updates on flight information.

If a passenger with a confirmed booking faces a delay, cancellation or denied boarding for reasons not attributable to the passenger, the carrier must promptly notify and apologise to the passenger, and ensure accommodation, meals, transport and related expenses suitable to the waiting time at the airport.

If the disruption is caused by the carrier, and a passenger with a confirmed booking is delayed, has their flight cancelled or is denied boarding, the carrier must provide an alternative itinerary or refund the unused portion of the ticket upon request, without imposing any additional charges.

Where the disruption is the carrier’s fault and a passenger with a confirmed booking is denied boarding, or the flight is cancelled or suffers a prolonged delay, the carrier must provide a non-refundable advance compensation payment to the passenger, either in cash or another instrument of equivalent value. Any civil liability compensation owed by the carrier will be offset against this advance payment.

The new amended law also clarifies passengers’ rights. If a passenger is not transported due to the carrier’s fault, they may demand an alternative itinerary or a refund for the unused portion of the ticket or service.

Passengers must be informed of the carrier’s limits of liability for compensation in cases of passenger death or injury, lost or damaged baggage, or delays.

Passengers are entitled to receive a refund for unused tickets or unused services after applicable costs and penalties under the fare rules or contract of carriage are deducted.

Passengers may also decline to take a flight; if they are already en route, they may refuse to continue at any airport or mandatory landing point, and receive a refund for the unused portion of the ticket or service after costs and penalties set by the airline are deducted. — VNA/VNS