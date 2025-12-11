Việt Nam win golds in martial artists and gymnastiics on SEA Games day 2

SEA Games

BANGKOK — Martial artists brought a golden day for Việt Nam on the second day of the 33rd SEA Games, held on December 11 in Bangkok.

The first gold medal for both the team and the day came from karate.

The trio of Nguyễn Thị Phương, Nguyễn Ngọc Trâm and Hoàng Thị Thu Uyên delivered a powerful women’s team kata performance, showcasing remarkable focus, speed, grace, strength and balance. Their six‑minute routine also told a compelling “story” through movement.

Despite strong support from the home crowd, the Thai team could not match the level of the reigning champions and settled for the silver.

Việt Nam’s second gold medal came from taekwondo fighter Nguyễn Hồng Trọng, who defeated Indonesia’s Tumakaka Aziz Hidayat 2–1 in the men’s 54kg final.

“I’m really happy today because I’ve not only pushed past my own limits but also earned this great victory,” Trọng said.

“It’s been such an exciting day. In the semi-finals, I also beat Barbosa Kurt Bryan of the Philippines, a three-time SEA Games champion and a former Tokyo Olympian. He’s a very strong opponent, but I managed to overcome him.”

Two additional gold medals were secured by the mixed martial arts team.

Quàng Văn Minh became the first MMA SEA Games champion of Việt Nam after he triumphed in the men's 65kg modern MMA class.

Minh dominated Malaysia’s Tan Yee Siang throughout the match, claiming not only the gold medal but also a bonus of VNĐ200 million from the Việt Nam MMA Federation.

He dedicated the title to his fiancée, sending her a message through the media: “Baby, I am coming to you!”

An hour later, Trần Ngọc Lượng secured another victory for Việt Nam in the men’s 60kg category. He defeated Indonesia’s Alfiandi with a powerful ground‑and‑pound, earning a technical knockout.

However, as MMA is a demonstration sport at this year’s Games, these results do not count toward the official medal tally.

Đặng Đình Tùng took first jujitsu gold in the men's newaza Gi 69kg.

He overcame Baluyo Yman Xavier of the Philippines 5-0 in an easy match.

“A big congratulation to Tùng with his important win which will push spirit and strengthen the confidence of the entire team in the next days,” head coach Bùi Đình Tiến said.

Following the fighters, gymnasts also made the mark with two gold medals.

Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện and Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong had no worthy rivals in their categories.

World Challenge Cup winner Thiện was excelled in the men's pommel horse to take his third SEA Games title in a row.

Asian silver medalist Phong made all rival admire with his perfect performance in the men's rings.

At the moment of winning, Phong had tears in his eyes saying "My father isn't here to cheer me on today. He was always by my side in many previous SEA Games.

"Dad, I want to tell you that I've done it. Everything you said, everything I promised you, I've done," Phong told his father who passed away in September when he was competing in the national championships. VNS