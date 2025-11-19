HCM City hosts VietnamWood, FURNITEC

HCM CITY — The 16th International Woodworking Industry Fair together with the International Exhibition on Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Tools for the Woodworking Industry opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

The 2025 VietnamWood and FURNITEC are co-organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (VINEXAD), Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam, and the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA).

The expos have brought together more than 320 exhibitors from 27 countries and territories, presenting cutting-edge wood-processing machinery and the latest breakthroughs in digital production, sustainable materials, energy-saving, automation, and precision engineering in the wood processing industry.

A series of in-depth panel discussions will be held, with topics covering key issues impacting the woodworking and wood processing industry. These sessions will help businesses stay aligned with evolving regulations and customer expectations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Phùng Quốc Mẫn, chairman of HAWA, said the wood processing industry enjoys a period of strong and promising development.

In the first ten months of the year, Việt Nam’s wood and wood products export turnover is estimated to reach US$14 billion, an increase of six per cent over the same period last year, Mẫn said.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is also an attractive destination for FDI capital flows. The wood processing industry has recorded an increase of about seven per cent in the number of new projects in 2024, compared to the previous year.

These figures demonstrate the production capacity and pioneering position of the Vietnamese wood processing industry internationally, he said.

This achievement is thanks to the industry having formed a relatively complete supply chain, from raw materials and production to distribution, he said.

Việt Nam currently ranks second globally in exporting wood furniture, just behind China, and wood furniture is one of the country’s key export industries.

To maintain and consolidate their position, Vietnamese manufacturers should focus on optimising costs and performance, minimising material waste as well as applying sustainable solutions and promoting automation and digitalisation, he said.

2025 VietnamWood is a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to approach the trend of automation, digital transformation and sustainable development, gradually improving their competitiveness and affirming their position, he added.

The events at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will run until November 22. — VNS