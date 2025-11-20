Politics & Law
Home Economy

FPT and FutureTEC form exclusive partnership to drive digital growth in the Middle East

November 20, 2025 - 08:22
The alliance combines FPT’s global delivery capabilities and AI-driven innovation with FutureTEC’s strong regional presence and client trust.

 

Representatives of both companies at the signing ceremony. — Photo of FPT

HCM CITY — FPT, a global technology leader, has announced an exclusive partnership with FutureTEC, a leading IT solutions provider in the Middle East, to deliver advanced digital solutions across Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

The alliance combines FPT’s global delivery capabilities and AI-driven innovation with FutureTEC’s strong regional presence and client trust. FutureTEC will serve as FPT’s exclusive partner in the region for selected services, spanning data & AI, cloud, no/low-code platforms, hyperautomation, digital customer experience and strategy consulting. The collaboration targets key industries including government, oil and gas, banking and financial services, aviation and healthcare.

Phuong Dang, FPT Software Senior EVP and CEO of FPT Americas, said: “By combining our AI-powered solutions with FutureTEC’s local insights, we aim to turn global innovation into regional success.”

Feras Al-Oqlah, CEO of FutureTEC, added: “This partnership creates a powerful platform to deliver next-generation digital solutions that drive business value and sustainable transformation.”

Since entering the Middle East in 2020, FPT has expanded rapidly, securing key clients, and establishing its Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia, the first Việt Nam-based company to achieve this. This partnership further positions FPT to accelerate digital transformation and support the region’s technology-driven growth. — VNS

