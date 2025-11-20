Việt Nam issues decree to establish National Housing Fund

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued a new decree detailing the operational framework of the National Housing Fund as part of efforts to accelerate social housing development nationwide.

Decree No 302/2025/NĐ-CP, released on November 19, sets up a central fund under the Ministry of Construction and requires provincial authorities to establish and manage corresponding local housing funds. The decree implements Resolution No 201/2025/QH15, which pilots special mechanisms to boost the supply of social housing.

Local governments may form new funds, restructure existing financial funds or assign current funds to take on the housing mandate. They must ring-fence fund capital for housing activities and ensure compliance with financial and reporting rules.

According to the decree, the funds can invest in social housing projects and its related infrastructure, buy housing from developers or State-owned firms, receive converted public housing assets, acquire resettlement units and accept donated housing.

They may also purchase commercial homes to rent to officials and workers and manage units built or acquired by the fund.

The funds may receive State budget allocations, mobilise other lawful capital sources and enter joint-venture or partnership arrangements as permitted for public service units. They are also allowed to refuse requests for information or resources that fall outside their legal mandate.

Each fund will have a director, up to two deputy directors and a chief accountant.

Leaders of the central fund will be appointed by the Minister of Construction, while provincial chairpersons will appoint local fund heads.

The seven-chapter, 27-article decree details the legal status, financial management, investment and rental operations, mechanisms for receiving domestic and foreign contributions and responsibilities of relevant ministries and localities. — BIZHUB/VNS