RoK’s Air Busan to resume Busan–Hà Nội route after six-year hiatus

HÀ NỘI — The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s carrier Air Busan will resume services on the Busan–Hà Nội route after a six-year halt, operating non-regular flights four times a week from December 31 through March 1 next year.

Flights will run on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, departing Gimhae International Airport at 8:30 pm (local time) and arriving at Hà Nội’s Nội Bài Airport at 11:30 pm (local time). The return leg will leave Hà Nội at 12:40 am and land in Gimhae at 7:05 am, with a total flight time of about five hours. An A321neo aircraft with 232 seats will be used for this route.

The carrier highlighted Hà Nội as a top destination for Korean travellers, citing its historic temples and scenic landscapes. It also promoted nearby Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site known for its limestone cliffs and dramatic seascapes.

Air Busan noted rising demand for trips to Sa Pa, often referred to as the “Switzerland of Việt Nam”, which has become increasingly popular among Korean visitors. Improved transport infrastructure has made it easier to combine Sa Pa with Hà Nội in a single itinerary, the carrier said.

The carrier launched regular flights on this route in October 2018 but suspended operations in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resumption of the service is expected to boost connecting demand with its existing Việt Nam routes, such as Đà Nẵng and Nha Trang.

An Air Busan representative said that there are currently no domestic airlines operating this route from Gimhae Airport, making its service a more convenient option for local travellers. The airline will continue expanding its route offerings to provide more choice for local residents, the representative added. — VNS