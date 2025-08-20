Bank stocks drive market past 1,650 points

HÀ NỘI — The stock market extended its rally on Tuesday, largely thanks to the strong performance of bank shares, pushing the VN-Index above the 1,650-point threshold.

Liquidity rose significantly compared to Monday’s session, while foreign investors remained net sellers for the ninth consecutive day.

From the opening bell, banking stocks took the lead in driving the market upwards, and throughout the session, the VN-Index consistently traded above its opening level.

At the close of trading, the VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange surged 17.83 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 1,654.2 points.

Market breadth leaned towards gainers with 189 stocks rising against 144 decliners. Liquidity jumped 20.8 per cent from Monday, reaching VNĐ54.4 trillion (around $2 billion).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation and liquidity, also climbed 24.09 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 1,810.46 points. Within the VN30 basket, 16 stocks advanced, 10 fell and four closed flat.

Leading the charge was Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB), whose shares hit the ceiling with a gain of 6.88 per cent, contributing nearly 4.5 points to the VN-Index.

Other banks also posted impressive gains, including Techcombank (TCB), up 3.29 per cent; Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB), up 6.73 per cent; Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), up 5.18 per cent; and Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB), up 6.56 per cent. Altogether, the banking sector contributed more than nine points to the VN-Index.

On the downside, several heavyweight stocks fell and exerted pressure on the market. Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) lost 2.86 per cent, Vietcombank (VCB) dropped 0.47 per cent and Hoa Phát Group Joint Stock Company (HPG) slid 0.88 per cent.

According to Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC), the current recovery momentum is being supported by the price gap recorded on August 14, 2025, which has had a positive effect on the market. Analysts noted that the preceding upward trend remains influential, suggesting that the VN-Index will likely continue its recovery and test the resistance range of 1,650–1,660 points in the coming sessions.

VDSC experts commented: “Investors should closely monitor supply and demand dynamics to evaluate the market’s potential to advance further. Short-term profit-taking could be considered for stocks that have reached targets or surged quickly towards resistance levels. On the buying side, investors should avoid chasing stocks at already high prices and instead consider short-term entries in those showing strong signals from support areas or forming solid upward patterns.”

On the northern bourse, the HNX-Index gained 2.58 points, or 0.91 per cent, to close at 286.45 points. Trading value on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange reached VNĐ4.2 trillion, with more than 190 million shares changing hands. — VNS