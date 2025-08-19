Taxing times made easy with new entrepreneur support portal

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation (GDT) under the Ministry of Finance has just unveiled a dynamic new tax support portal for entrepreneurs.

This innovative platform marks a major leap forward in modernising tax management, promising greater convenience and transparency for all taxpayers.

The GDT, in collaboration with MISA JSC, developed and officially launched the tax portal for entrepreneurs at https://hotroNNT.gdt.gov.vn, starting Monday.

The platform is designed with a clear structure, categorising content by target groups including individuals, household businesses and enterprises, thereby accurately meeting the information needs of each taxpayer group.

A standout feature of the portal is its ability to continuously update news and new policies, providing detailed step-by-step guides on business registration, tax declaration, payment and accounting record management.

Special sections support the process of transitioning from a household business to an enterprise, with a systematic approach that makes it easier for users to understand the process, ensuring both convenience and legal compliance.

In addition, the portal offers a wide range of knowledge on finance, accounting, marketing, sales, human resources management and business operations.

These are essential skills to enhance management capacity and ensure sustainable development. Taxpayers can find the correct tax declaration forms along with detailed instructions, reducing errors in tax filings.

Notably, the platform integrates artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of a business advisory chatbot.

This tool helps individuals, household businesses and enterprises quickly access necessary information on management, operations and sales, contributing to improved business efficiency in practice.

The tax sector has implemented numerous technology applications: electronic invoices, eTax Mobile integrated with VNeID, iCanhan, using national identification numbers instead of tax codes, electronic portals for foreign suppliers, e-commerce businesses and household businesses.

Additionally, an automated personal income tax refund application has been deployed, significantly reducing time and costs for taxpayers.

The tax sector aims to create a modern technological ecosystem in the near future, regularly updating policies, procedural guides and answering questions to help taxpayers focus on business operations, comply with the law and save time and costs. — VNS