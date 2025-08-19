Việt Nam, UK strengthen semiconductor cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Centre (NIC), in coordination with the British Embassy in Việt Nam, co-hosted the Việt Nam – UK Semiconductor Forum in Hà Nội on Monday.

The event brought together technology enterprises, research institutes, universities, organisations, and experts from both countries to foster cooperation in the semiconductor sector – one of the strategic industries identified by the Vietnamese Party and State as a driver of socio-economic growth in the era of digital transformation and international integration.

Speaking at the forum, NIC Director Vũ Quốc Huy emphasised that Việt Nam is entering a critical stage of development, aiming for sustainable growth based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, with semiconductors recognised as a strategic technological industry.

He noted that the Party and State have issued many important policies, including Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, along with the semiconductor industry development strategy and a human resources development programme for this sector.

“We are committed to accompanying and creating the most favourable conditions for international enterprises and organisations, including our partners from the UK, to expand cooperation in research, development, production, and business in Việt Nam,” Huy affirmed.

British Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew shared the UK’s vision for the semiconductor industry, stressing that both countries place technology at the heart of their national growth strategies, with semiconductors playing a pivotal role.

He said he believes this event marks an important beginning to spark new connections and opportunities, enabling the two countries to concretise strategic cooperation commitments and make semiconductors a pillar of the Việt Nam – UK relations.

At the forum, representatives from both sides had in-depth discussions on semiconductor industry development plans, and the countries' cooperation potential in this priority sector.

The UK side introduced solutions in semiconductor material analysis and manufacturing, as well as critical mineral processing, while sharing its capabilities in research, training, and collaboration in chip design, semiconductor materials and photonic devices.

Vietnamese participants also reiterated their commitment to supporting training, research and semiconductor product development, with the goal of deeper engagement in the global supply chain.

Within the framework of the forum, enterprises, research institutes and universities from both countries had the chance to meet, exchange information, seek partners and build cooperative ties.

British businesses and organisations expressed strong interest in partnering with Việt Nam to develop strategic industries such as semiconductor and innovation ecosystems, thereby contributing to the Việt Nam – UK partnership and delivering practical benefits to both sides. — VNS