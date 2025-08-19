Vinamilk milks top spot as world’s most promising dairy brand

HÀ NỘI — Vinamilk has been named the world’s most potential dairy brand for 2025, according to the latest 'Food & Drink 2025' report by Brand Finance, the London-based independent brand valuation consultancy. This accolade highlights Vinamilk’s growing global influence and its role in elevating Việt Nam’s position in the dairy industry.

Vinamilk remains the only Southeast Asian dairy brand among the world’s Top 10 most valuable dairy brands. This achievement has helped Việt Nam rise to fifth place globally in contribution to dairy brand value, accounting for 5.8 per cent of the industry total — surpassing the US (4.1 per cent) and Finland (4.5 per cent).

For the first time, Vinamilk received the AAA+ brandi rating, the highest level on Brand Finance’s brand strength scale. This rating places the Vietnamese brand alongside leading names from India and Finland, while outpacing several established European and American competitors.

Significantly, Vinamilk topped the 'most promising dairy brand' ranking for 2025, outperforming rivals from China and India. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive year in the global Top 3 of this category. The ranking reflects key strategic factors such as consumer loyalty, pricing power, financial confidence and long-term growth potential.

Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance David Haigh said: “A well-managed brand not only delivers measurable value by attracting and retaining customers, but also enhances investor confidence, strengthens organisational flexibility and increases talent appeal. In today’s market, a strong brand is not just an asset – it is a survival strategy.”

Raising the bar in quality

Vinamilk’s success reflects its long-standing philosophy of never compromising on quality, which in recent years has evolved into a comprehensive 'raising the standards' strategy.

Since the early 1990s, the company has pursued self-sufficiency in fresh milk by investing in modern farm systems. Today, Vinamilk manages one of the largest dairy herds in the region, with over 130,000 cows cared for under European Organic and Global G.A.P. standards. The farms supply more than 1.1 million litres of high-quality fresh milk daily, ensuring both quality and stable output.

In 2023, Vinamilk undertook a major brand repositioning, introducing a series of innovations to set new benchmarks for Việt Nam’s dairy sector. Flagship products have been enhanced with world-leading technologies: vacuum-sealed 'fresh-lock' milk under the Green Farm label, ultra-filtration for high-protein, calcium-rich, low-fat and lactose-free milk, and the launch of the country’s first milk powder containing six HMOs — nutrients essential in breast milk.

These innovations not only diversify the company’s portfolio but also push forward nutrition standards in the domestic market, influencing the wider food industry.

Vinamilk’s comprehensive supply chain — from farm to factory to distribution — has also become a competitive advantage, particularly in a market where consumer confidence can be shaken by counterfeit and substandard goods.

International certifications and stringent quality control have helped the company retain consumer trust, which is a key factor in Brand Finance’s brand strength assessment.

The company has also demonstrated agility in adapting to new consumer trends, notably the growing demand for personalised products. Its portfolio now includes premium gelato for niche markets, Greek-style high-protein yoghurt, kombucha tea for health-conscious youth and multi-grain or high-calcium soya milk for wellness-focused consumers.

Financially, Vinamilk continues to deliver steady growth, expanding its international presence while maintaining strong domestic performance. Its products are now available on major retail platforms such as Amazon in the United States, boosting both sales and brand visibility in competitive markets.

In addition, Vinamilk’s sustainability agenda has become a central pillar of its brand value. Investments in circular economy initiatives, eco-friendly packaging and carbon absorption projects have strengthened its image as a responsible company. These efforts resonate strongly with environmentally conscious consumers worldwide, enhancing long-term brand loyalty.

With its latest achievement of an AAA+ rating and recognition as the world’s most promising dairy brand, Vinamilk has not only reinforced its own international standing but also set a new milestone for Việt Nam on the global dairy map. — VNS