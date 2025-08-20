Hưng Yên boosts longan brand for export

HƯNG YÊN — The northern province of Hưng Yên on Wednesday held a conference to promote the consumption of longan and other farm produce.

The event drew officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade along with local authorities, businesses and cooperatives. Twelve contracts were signed to distribute longan and key agricultural products.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Lê Huy said the event aims to expand markets for Hưng Yên longan, which has been recognised with geographical indication and listed among Việt Nam’s top 50 fruits.

Hưng Yên expects to harvest more than 50,000 tonnes of longan in 2025, with over 60 per cent meeting VietGAP and organic standards. The fruit is being exported to the US, EU, Japan and China, while also reaching domestic consumers through supermarkets and e-commerce platforms.

Bùi Quang Hưng, deputy director of the Trade Promotion Agency, said Hưng Yên longan has entered many foreign markets and is now widely sold in major supermarkets such as Vinmart, BigC, Aeon and Co.opmart and online platforms at home, showing producers’ quick adaptation to new consumption trends.

Hưng said China remains the biggest market, with annual demand of about 700,000 tonnes. However, its shift to official import channels requires strict codes, packaging and labelling, representing a challenge but also a major opportunity for the Hưng Yên longan brand.

Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea are demanding markets with strict standards, but they offer higher prices, while the US and EU favour organic products with clear traceability.

Trade officials said Hưng Yên longan has already started entering these markets and shows strong potential. ASEAN and Middle Eastern countries are also promising destinations, thanks to their proximity and fewer trade barriers.

Local cooperatives have also invested in processing longan into dried fruit, honey and other products to increase value and extend shelf life.

Experts noted that deeper processing and stronger branding will help Hưng Yên longan expand sustainably in both domestic and overseas markets. — BIZHUB/VNS