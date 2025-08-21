Việt Nam Coast Guard ship begins official visit to Indonesia

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) ship CSB 8001 on Thursday departed from Squadron Port 301 in HCM City’s Phước Thắng Ward for an official visit to Indonesia.

A send-off ceremony was held for the ship’s working delegation led by Colonel Nguyễn Trần Đông, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command.

The visit is a significant activity marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

It also reflects the two nations’ commitment to deepening traditional friendship and promoting practical cooperation at sea.

During the trip, the Vietnamese delegation will take part in experience-sharing and exchange programmes with the Indonesian Coast Guard, building on the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation signed between the two forces in 2021.

This is the first official visit of a Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel to Indonesia in 2025.

The visit underscores the determination and goodwill of both sides to enhance collaboration, strengthen mutual trust, and contribute to a peaceful, secure, safe, cooperative, and sustainable maritime environment.

It is expected to further enhance cooperation and open up new, practical avenues for collaboration between the two coast guard forces in the years ahead.

In recent years, the two nation’s coast guards have conducted a series of joint activities, including coordinated patrols in adjacent waters, reciprocal visits, annual bilateral meetings hosted alternately, and joint search-and-rescue drills.

Most recently, in October 2024, the Indonesian Coast Guard vessel KN Pulau Dana 323 visited Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu (now part of HCM City) for professional exchanges with Vietnamese officers and sailors.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Major General of Coast Guard Region 3 Command Ngô Bình Minh highlighted the importance of international engagement in Việt Nam Coast Guard operations.

External affairs of the Việt Nam Coast Guard play a key role in the overall defence diplomacy of the Ministry of National Defence, he said.

“Through this trip, we aim to exchange experience in maritime law enforcement, strengthen cooperation in marine environmental protection, and work together to safeguard peace and stability in the region.”

During the visit, the Vietnamese delegation plans to pay courtesy calls on local authorities and leaders of the Indonesian Coast Guard, attend a bilateral meeting, and join cultural and sporting exchanges with Indonesian officers and sailors. They will also visit cultural sites in Jakarta.

A joint exercise at sea will be a highlight of the programme, demonstrating the two sides’ ability to coordinate effectively in handling maritime incidents. — VNS