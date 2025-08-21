Việt Nam, Paraguay eye stronger trade as ties hit 30 years

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador Ngô Minh Nguyệt presented her credentials to President of Paraguay Santiago Pena Palacios in the capital city of Asuncion on August 20 (local time).

Congratulating Nguyệt on officially assuming her post as Ambassador of Việt Nam to Paraguay, President Pena expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s dynamic development and its socio-economic achievements.

He emphasised that despite the geographical distance, Paraguay and Việt Nam share many similarities in culture, history and the tradition of struggling for national independence. He underlined the great potential for further cooperation between the two countries.

The host leader also spoke highly of the outcomes of the visit to Việt Nam in 2024 by Paraguayan Minister of Industry and Commerce Javier Gimenez Garcia de Zuniga, which opened up new opportunities for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

President Pena expressed his wish to pay an official visit to Việt Nam soon, particularly this year as the two nations celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1995–2025). Via Ambassador Nguyệt, he conveyed his greetings to Việt Nam’s high-ranking leaders and said he looks forward to welcoming them to Paraguay in the near future.

On August 19, Ambassador Nguyệt presented a copy of her credentials to Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez Lezcano.

Việt Nam and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on May 30, 1995.

Paraguay is among Việt Nam’s ten largest trading partners in Latin America and one of the fastest-growing markets for Vietnamese exports.

In 2023, bilateral trade exceeded US$280 million, up 22.2 per cent compared with 2022. Việt Nam’s key exports to Paraguay include coffee, sports shoes, electric fans, rubber, rattan and bamboo products, ceramics and garments, while imports mainly consist of soybean powder, beef and by-products, leather and wood. — VNA/VNS