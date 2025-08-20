Việt Nam, Uruguay hold potential for stronger cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Uruguay and Việt Nam see vast potential to deepen cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and culture, according to Uruguayan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Valeria Csukasi, who is in Hà Nội to chair the fifth deputy foreign minister–level political consultation.

Csukasi said Uruguay considers Việt Nam as a priority strategic partner and is committed to expanding bilateral ties based on shared interests and values, particularly in defending multilateralism and mutual respect. She expressed confidence that bilateral relations will grow through high-level visits and exchanges.

On trade, she noted two-way turnover is rising but still falls short of potential. Joining her visit were representatives from Uruguay’s Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, aiming to boost business opportunities. Agriculture stands out as a key area, and Uruguay hopes to introduce its high-quality products such as beef to Việt Nam, while Vietnamese coffee and tea could gain a stronger foothold in Uruguay.

According to Việt Nam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, bilateral trade reached US$170 million in 2024, up 35 per cent from 2023. In the first seven months of 2025, two-way trade surged 88 per cent year-on-year to $121 million, with Việt Nam exporting footwear, garments, computers, electronics and components, aquatic products, and phones and components, handicrafts, while importing wood and wooden furniture, garment and footwear materials, dairy products, pharmaceuticals and animal feed.

Beyond economic ties, the two sides are also promoting scientific cooperation projects between their students and exchange activities. Uruguay has set up an international cultural exhibition space and invited Việt Nam to showcase its arts and traditions in Montevideo.

She affirmed that despite their geographical distance, both countries are finding creative ways to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding. — VNA/VNS