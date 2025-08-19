Minister of Public Security holds phone talks with Chinese counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang held phone talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Xiaohong on Tuesday to discuss measures to forge stronger security cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

Quang thanked Wang for his warm greetings on the 80th founding anniversary of Việt Nam's People’s Public Security force. He also acknowledged the participation of Chinese Assistant Minister of Public Security Liu Zhongyi and the Chinese Police Band at the World Police Band Concert - Việt Nam 2025, saying they added a special mark to the event.

He stressed that since the state visit to China by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in August 2024 and the visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2025, relations between the two Parties and countries have advanced strongly across many fields, from politics, economy, security, and defence to cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

These achievements have further deepened the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Việt Nam–China community with a shared future, making it increasingly practical and effective.

Agreeing with Wang’s assessment of bilateral cooperation, the Vietnamese official highlighted notable results, particularly in combating transnational crime, which has become a “bright spot” in cooperation between the two ministries.

Both sides have made important progress in struggling against criminal activities and drug trafficking, rescuing victims, arresting fugitives and managing illegal migration, he noted.

He also underlined the important role of cooperation mechanisms such as the Ministerial Meeting on Crime Prevention and Combat, the Deputy Minister-level Strategic Security Dialogue and the 3+3 Dialogue. These forums, he said, provide platforms for both sides to discuss strategic issues, work out joint measures to prevent and combat transnational crime, and safeguard the Party and political system, and promptly advise senior leaders of both countries on effective ways to properly address arising issues, manage differences, and reinforce strategic trust.

Quang emphasised ensuring absolute security and safety for high-level visits and major political events in both countries, while protecting the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and safeguarding the operations of agencies and businesses in each other’s territories.

Việt Nam values the Mekong–Lancang law enforcement cooperation mechanism initiated by the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, he said. While Việt Nam currently participates as an observer, it will continue to support and actively engage in action plans and programmes to prevent and combat transnational crime under this framework, based on respect for each country’s sovereignty and laws, stated the minister.

He took the occasion to invite Wang to visit Việt Nam and co-chair the ninth Ministerial Meeting on Crime Prevention and Combat. VNA/VNS