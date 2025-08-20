People's Public Security Force's 80th traditional day celebrated in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — The Ministry of Public Security’s Representative Office in Cambodia hosted a solemn ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the 80th traditional day of the Vietnamese People's Public Security Force (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and the 20th All-People Security Safeguarding Festival (August 19, 2005 – 2025), during which participants reflected on eight decades of development, struggle, and achievements of the force.

The event drew the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ; Colonel Vương Quang Bắc, Chief Representative of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security in Cambodia; Permanent Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Interior Mao Chandara, Commissioner-General of the Cambodian National Police General Sar Thet, and leaders from key departments of Cambodia.

In his address, Bắc reviewed the proud 80-year history of the Vietnamese People's Public Security Force. Guided by the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the moral teachings of President Hồ Chí Minh, the force has remained loyal to the nation and people.

Upholding the motto “Utter loyalty to the Fatherland and the people; sacrificing for the country, serving the people,” the force has been unwavering in protecting national security and public order. Their contributions have been vital to Việt Nam’s revolutionary success and in safeguarding a peaceful life for people, while enhancing the country’s global reputation, he stated.

The officer emphasised that the force’s achievements are inseparable from the Party and State’s leadership and from collaboration with international security partners - most notably, the effective partnership with Cambodia’s police force. This cooperation has built mutual trust, advanced joint initiatives, and reinforced the longstanding bond between successive generations of security leaders in both countries, he underlined.

Bắc noted that under the guidance of senior leaders of both countries, Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior have cooperated closely to protect national security, maintain a peaceful and stable border, and fight various crimes. Their collaboration also spans personnel exchanges, medical support, training, logistics, and technical equipment through annual cooperation plans.

The officer highlighted steady progress in relations between the Vietnamese People's Public Security and Cambodia’s law enforcement agencies, especially the Cambodian National Police. Key bilateral mechanisms are regularly implemented and delivering practical outcomes such as boosting national security, supporting enterprise growth, and addressing mutual concerns.

On this occasion, Bắc expressed his hope for further strengthening of people-to-people ties and deeper, more effective cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian police forces, in line with the trust and expectations of their senior leaders.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Vũ affirmed that security cooperation, particularly between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, is a key pillar of the Việt Nam-Cambodia relations.

He praised the Ministry of Public Security’s Representative Office in Cambodia as a vital coordination contact ensuring timely, effective communication. The office has turned high-level agreements into tangible joint actions, including ensuring security for political events, combating crime, especially drug trafficking, and rescuing victims of human trafficking and online scams. The diplomat emphasised Việt Nam’s commitment to deepening the bilateral security partnership.

The close and trusted relationship between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior is a valuable asset - a fundamental and inseparable pillar of the overall relationship, guided by the principle “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability” between the two States and peoples, he concluded. — VNA/VNS