Top Vietnamese, Australian diplomats agree to raise trade to $20 billion

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Wednesday co-chaired the seventh Việt Nam–Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Hà Nội.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed the implementation of the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as regional and international issues of shared concern.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the deepening development of bilateral ties since the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting that cooperation is being comprehensively and effectively carried out across all six pillars, yielding practical results.

In particular, political relations, high-level contacts and exchanges have been effectively maintained and bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been held regularly, including the first Senior Officials’ Dialogue between the two foreign ministries and the 10th Foreign and Defence Strategic Dialogue, both held in August this year.

Building on encouraging results, such as the opening of markets for fruit (Australian plums and Vietnamese passion fruit) and a 2.3 per cent growth in bilateral trade in 2024, the two sides agreed to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation, striving to raise two-way trade to US$20 billion and double investment as outlined in the Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy.

Sơn welcomed Australia’s acceleration of the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 in Việt Nam, and suggested the two sides promote breakthroughs in science, technology and innovation cooperation, including joint research projects.

The Australian diplomat expressed her hope that Việt Nam would continue to facilitate Australian businesses’ investment in the country, especially in high-tech sectors. She proposed further expanding cooperation in areas where Australia has strengths and potential, such as climate change, green growth, energy transition, digital transformation and innovation.

Wong also confirmed that Australia will continue to support Việt Nam in research and development of new and green technologies, infrastructure for the energy transition and digital infrastructure, as well as capacity building and workforce development through ODA projects and investment.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese foreign minister expressed his appreciation for Australia’s commitments and increased ODA funding, most recently a package of A$50 million ($32.2 million) for practical initiatives and projects across various fields in the Mekong sub-region.

The two ministers also exchanged views and assessments on regional and international situations of mutual concern, agreeing to enhance coordination between the two countries to contribute to peace, stability and cooperation in the region. In this spirit, they agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations and ASEAN.

Wong confirmed that Australia values its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN, attaches importance to ASEAN’s centrality in the region and is committed to stepping up cooperation for sustainable development in the Mekong sub-region.

As for the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, and respecting international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.

The two sides also agreed to issue a Joint Press Release on the seventh Việt Nam–Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and exchanged diplomatic notes establishing a mechanism for foreign policy consultations between the two foreign ministries.

Later in the afternoon, Sơn and Wong visited the Việt Nam National Museum of History. — VNS