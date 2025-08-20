Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Russian military contingent arrives in Hà Nội for Nationl Day parade

August 20, 2025 - 17:18
The Russian military delegation taking part in Việt Nam's grand military parade on September 2 arrived at Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội, on August 20. — Photo from People's Army newspaper

HÀ NỘI — A welcome ceremony was held at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Wednesday for a contingent of the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces, who have come to Việt Nam to take part in the military parade and march-past celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

Right after the special aircraft carrying the Russian servicemen landed, relevant agencies of Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence and other units have swiftly and safely completed entry procedures for the delegation and their accompanying equipment and supplies.

The Russian contingent was escorted to their accommodation as planned, ready to join training programmes and rehearsals.

The celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day is an occasion of great significance, honouring the achievements of the Vietnamese people in the struggle for national liberation, reunification, and the building and defence of the Fatherland, as well as in the renewal process that has brought Việt Nam into an era of growth and prosperity.

The event is also an opportunity for Việt Nam to express gratitude for the support and assistance of international friends and progressive forces worldwide – a crucial factor in the victory of the August Revolution and in Việt Nam’s development today.

Relevant agencies of Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence and other units have swiftly and safely completed entry procedures for the Russian delegation and their accompanying equipment and supplies. — Photo from People's Army newspaper

By inviting defence ministries of traditional friends – Laos, Cambodia, China, Russia, and Belarus – to attend the anniversary and send contingents to the parade, the Vietnamese defence ministry demonstrates the friendship, solidarity and close ties between the Vietnamese people and army and their international partners.

It also reaffirms Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, as a reliable friend and partner of other countries, and a responsible member of the international community. — VNS

